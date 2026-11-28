The Seattle Seahawks will have their most productive offensive player available for Sunday’s divisional showdown against the San Francisco 49ers.

Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba was upgraded to a full participant on Seattle’s Friday, November 27, injury report and received no game-status designation for the Week 12 matchup at Levi’s Stadium.

Smith-Njigba had been limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday with an ankle injury, raising some concern about his availability coming out of Seattle’s bye week.

The reigning NFL Offensive Player of the Year had not been listed on an injury report with an injury-related designation in six weeks before Wednesday.

Friday’s announcement is particularly encouraging for a Seahawks offense that is also expected to welcome back starting quarterback Sam Darnold.

Is Jaxon Smith-Njigba Playing Against the 49ers?

Yes. Barring a setback before Sunday’s kickoff, Smith-Njigba is expected to play against San Francisco after receiving no injury designation on Seattle’s final report.

Coincidentally, the last time Smith-Njigba dealt with a publicly disclosed ankle injury was following Seattle’s first meeting with the 49ers this season.

As previously reported by Heavy, Smith-Njigba required treatment on the sideline after injuring his ankle during the Seahawks’ 32-29 loss to San Francisco on October 11. He remained in the game, recording five receptions for 102 yards and a touchdown.

Smith-Njigba followed a similar practice progression that week, going from a limited participant to a full participant before catching 12 passes for 134 yards against the Denver Broncos just four days later.

Whether the ankle issue Smith-Njigba dealt with this week was related to his October injury is unclear.

The fourth-year receiver has eclipsed 100 receiving yards in four of his five games since Seattle’s first meeting with San Francisco, most recently producing a season-high 171 yards in a November 15 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders.

Remarkably, 144 of those yards came in the third quarter alone.

Seahawks Get Good News on Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks are positioned to reunite Darnold and Smith-Njigba for the first time since their November 2 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Darnold, who missed Seattle’s past two games with rib and quadriceps injuries, was a full participant in all three practices this week and, like Smith-Njigba, received no injury designation Friday.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald indicated Wednesday that Seattle planned to start Darnold against San Francisco, assuming his return to full-speed practice went well.

Few NFL offenses are as reliant on a single receiver as Seattle’s has been this season.

Through 10 games, Smith-Njigba has amassed 79 receptions for 1,207 yards and 10 touchdowns. The Seahawks’ next-leading receiver in terms of yardage, Cooper Kupp, has 272 yards.

Seattle will still be without two starting offensive linemen Sunday after ruling out right tackle Abraham Lucas (ankle) and guard Quenton Nelson (knee). Left tackle Charles Cross, however, received no injury designation after missing three games.

San Francisco, meanwhile, ruled out starting quarterback Brock Purdy with an ankle injury.

For the 6-4 Seahawks, who have an opportunity to split the regular-season series with San Francisco, getting their starting quarterback and their most dangerous offensive weapon on the field together again couldn’t have come at a better time.