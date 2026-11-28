Tai Tuivasa gets another opportunity to fight in the UFC. The former contender in the heavyweight division returns on February 6 in Sydney, Australia. Tuivasa takes on Jhonata Diniz in the Afterpay Arena. Tuivasa is desperate for a win to avoid a historic ninth straight UFC loss.

Multiple sources have confirmed the matchup to Heavy.com after an initial report by Brazilian MMA journalist Laerte Viana. Tuivasa isn’t the only one who is in desperate need of a win. Also, his opponent, Jhonata Diniz, has won only one of his last four fights and needs a victory to make sure his next fight will be in the UFC as well.

The Rise And Fall

Tai Tuivasa arrived in the UFC in 2017 with an undefeated record and all knockout finishes in the first round. Tuivasa started well in the UFC with two quick finishes and a unanimous decision win over former champion Andrei Arlovski. The UFC was impressed and gave Tuivasa in his fourth fight already a main event fight against former champion Junior Dos Santos. Tuivasa lost by second-round TKO and went on to lose his next two fights. In 2020, Tuivasa snapped his three-fight losing streak by knocking out Dutch giant Stefan Struve. It was the start of Tuivasa’s best run in the UFC. Tuivasa won three fights in a row by knockout and was matched up with the division’s knockout king, Derrick Lewis.

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Tuivasa punched himself into title contention by knocking out Lewis in the second round. The Australian fighter was then matched up against Ciryl Gane in Paris. After knocking down Gane in the fight, Tuivasa wasn’t able to finish the Frenchman and got knocked out himself in the third round. This was the start of Tuivasa’s horrible streak in the UFC heavyweight division. Since his loss to Gane, Tuivasa has lost seven more fights. His last win came in February 2022 against Derrick Lewis. Now he takes on Jhonata Diniz and needs a win to prevent him from taking the negative UFC record for the most consecutive losses in the promotion’s history.

Kickboxing

Tuivasa knows that his opponent, Diniz, most likely also wants to stand and bang with him. The former kickboxer transitioned to MMA in 2022. The last time Tuivasa won a fight, Diniz still had to make his mixed martial arts debut. Diniz won five fights in a row by knockout in Brazil and was called up for the Contender Series. Diniz knocked out countryman Eduardo Neves in the first round and got signed by the UFC. The Brazilian started his UFC career with a difficult first round against Austen Lane, but he was able to turn things around in the second round and knocked out the American fighter.

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After a unanimous decision win against Karl Williams, Diniz got his first shot at the rankings against mainstay Marcin Tybura. Tybura overcame adversity after being hurt in the first round to finish Diniz at the end of the second round. It was the first loss of Diniz’s MMA career. Diniz bounced back with a unanimous decision win against Alvin Hines but lost his last two fights against the undefeated Mario Pinto and the always tough Tanner Boser. Just like Tuivasa, he needs a win to make sure he will remain in the UFC.

UFC Sydney – February 6th