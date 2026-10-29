11 Atlanta Braves Players Officially Become MLB Free Agents After World Series

The MLB season officially concluded Wednesday night, with the Milwaukee Brewers securing a Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to win the first championship in franchise history.

Mikwaukee will be celebrating for quite some time, and rightfully so after their dominant showing all season. However, attention will now shift toward the 2027 season.

The first step is free agency, which is expected to heat up over the coming days as players with at least six years of service time officially hit the open market Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Have 11 Free Agents

Among all MLB teams, the Atlanta Braves have the most impending free agents, with 11 players set to hit the open market.

The New York Yankees are next with 10 free agents, followed by the San Diego Padres with nine.

Here are all 11 of the Braves’ free agents:

Via MLBPA Communications: “Atlanta Braves (11): Mauricio Dubon, Kyle Farmer, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, Ha-Seong Kim, Tyler Mahle, Martin Perez, Dominic Smith, Brent Suter, Rowdy Tellez, Lane Thomas.”

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE 144 Players Become XX(B) Free Agents ➡️ XX(B) Free Agents will be updated daily here: https://t.co/PxfYRZWuOF https://t.co/4LX5aemoJc — MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) October 29, 2026

How Does Free Agency Work?

Now that all 144 players identified by the MLBPA are officially on the free agent market, the quiet period runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. During this time, teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents.

This means Atlanta will have an opportunity to talk to all 11 players and potentially negotiate deals to re-sign those it wants to keep on the roster for the 2027 season.

At 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, the quiet period ends, and free agents can begin signing with any team around the league.

This could be a hectic month for MLB transactions, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires on Dec. 1. With a potential labor lockout looming, transactions could freeze. This would leave players without contracts for possibly months if negotiations over a new CBA take time to finalize.