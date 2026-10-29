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11 Atlanta Braves Players Officially Become MLB Free Agents After World Series

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
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SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The MLB season officially concluded Wednesday night, with the Milwaukee Brewers securing a Game 5 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays to win the first championship in franchise history.

Mikwaukee will be celebrating for quite some time, and rightfully so after their dominant showing all season. However, attention will now shift toward the 2027 season.

The first step is free agency, which is expected to heat up over the coming days as players with at least six years of service time officially hit the open market Thursday.

Atlanta Braves Have 11 Free Agents

Among all MLB teams, the Atlanta Braves have the most impending free agents, with 11 players set to hit the open market.

The New York Yankees are next with 10 free agents, followed by the San Diego Padres with nine.

Here are all 11 of the Braves’ free agents:

Via MLBPA Communications: “Atlanta Braves (11): Mauricio Dubon, Kyle Farmer, Raisel Iglesias, Joe Jimenez, Ha-Seong Kim, Tyler Mahle, Martin Perez, Dominic Smith, Brent Suter, Rowdy Tellez, Lane Thomas.”

How Does Free Agency Work?

Now that all 144 players identified by the MLBPA are officially on the free agent market, the quiet period runs from Oct. 29 through Nov. 2. During this time, teams can begin negotiating with their own free agents.

This means Atlanta will have an opportunity to talk to all 11 players and potentially negotiate deals to re-sign those it wants to keep on the roster for the 2027 season.

At 5 p.m. ET on Nov. 2, the quiet period ends, and free agents can begin signing with any team around the league.

This could be a hectic month for MLB transactions, as the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) expires on Dec. 1. With a potential labor lockout looming, transactions could freeze. This would leave players without contracts for possibly months if negotiations over a new CBA take time to finalize.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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11 Atlanta Braves Players Officially Become MLB Free Agents After World Series

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