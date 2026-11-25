The Atlanta Braves fell short of their goal to win the World Series this past season, being knocked out in the National League Division Series.

After winning the NL East, the Braves were seen by many as true contenders for the title, but the Los Angeles Dodgers made quick work of them. Now, Atlanta will be entering a crucial offseason that could see them make some big moves to compete with the other elite teams in the NL.

The Braves have a big need in the starting rotation, following the team throwing multiple bullpen games in the playoffs. This will be an area of priority for the Braves’ front office, and the team may want to add a few different arms to the mix this winter.

Braves Linked to All-Star

One name that has been connected to Atlanta this offseason is right-hander Logan Webb of the San Francisco Giants. Webb could be on the trade front, with San Francisco looking to rebuild this offseason.

MLB analyst Zachary D. Rymer of Bleacher Report predicted that the Braves would trade for Webb, adding the ace to their rotation. The Braves need another starter, and Webb could be the best option on the trade market.

“There’s also the Braves, who badly need another top-of-the-rotation starter to pair with Chris Sale. To that end, the Braves’ relatively sparse history of free-agent signings generally makes them a better bet to add impact players in trades. Beyond being a three-time All-Star, Webb offers the appeal of being under contract for $47 million through 2028. That’s more than a fair rate for an ace pitcher.

“One fun concept would have Spencer Strider head to San Francisco as a change-of-scenery candidate and, for Atlanta, a salary dump. But he’d obviously need to be accompanied by prospects, perhaps including the two best Atlanta has: outfielder Eric Hartman and left-hander Cam Caminiti,” Rymer wrote.

Webb did have a down year in 2026, firing 160.0 innings over 27 starts, putting up a 4.31 ERA for the Giants. But a change of scenery could see the ace get back to being his dominant self, and the Braves could be just the team to make it work out.

Should Braves Make This Move?

Given how the season ended for the Braves, if Webb is truly available, the team should absolutely go all-in to land him. Webb could offer this club a second ace behind Chris Sale, giving the group much more firepower to work with.

The right-hander has been stuck in mediocrity with the Giants for far too long, and if he went to Atlanta, he would have a chance to win a title. Someone like Webb could completely change the trajectory of the Braves’ season in 2027, giving them a strong chance to win.

If this move were to take place, it could completely shake up the power in the NL, seeing Atlanta become a frontrunner. Overall, the Braves should try to land Webb from the Giants, if he is available, and doing so could be one of the biggest moves of the offseason.