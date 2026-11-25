The Atlanta Braves and 31-year-old left-handed pitcher Charlie Barnes have agreed to a minor-league contract, according to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

Barnes has appeared in big-league games for the Minnesota Twins, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.

Atlanta Braves Sign 31-Year-Old LHP Charlie Barnes to Minor-League Deal

“Charlie Barnes, LHP, agrees to minors deal with Braves. MLB spring invite,” Heyman wrote on X.

Barnes made one appearance for the Cubs and four for the Dodgers in 2026. He spent the rest of the season in the minor leagues.

In his five MLB appearances this year, Barnes allowed 11 runs (10 earned) on 17 hits and seven walks over 13 innings while striking out six.

He recorded a 3.48 ERA with 80 strikeouts and 34 walks over 82 2/3 innings between the Dodgers and Cubs Triple-A affiliates.

Barnes relies on five pitches:

High-80s four-seamer (33.3%)

High-80s sinker (21.4%)

Low-to-mid-80s slider (20.9%)

Low-80s changeup (17.9%)

High-70s sweeper (6.5%)

Looking at New Atlanta Braves LHP Charlie Barnes’ MLB Career

The Minnesota Twins selected Barnes in the fourth round of the 2017 MLB Draft out of Clemson University.

The southpaw made his big-league debut for the Twins in 2021.

During his first MLB season, Barnes posted a 5.92 ERA with 20 strikeouts and 16 walks in 38 innings across nine appearances (eight starts).

After the 2021 season, Barnes went overseas to play in the Korea Baseball Organization. He remained in the KBO through the 2024 season.

Barnes returned to the States during the 2025 season, signing a minor-league contract with the Cincinnati Reds.

Barnes signed a minor-league deal with the Cubs last offseason. Chicago designated him for assignment in May, allowing the Dodger to claim him off waivers. He spent the rest of the season with the Dodgers organization.