The Atlanta Braves have quickly been rumored to potentially trade for San Francisco Giants‘ starter Logan Webb.

After a report surfaced last week that the Giants are open to listening to offers on 3X All-Star starter Logan Webb, it’s hard not to think of the Braves as a top landing spot.

Now, in the wake of the report, let’s take a look at what trade package the Braves could offer the Giants that could be strong enough to land Webb.

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Braves-Giants Trade Pitch for Logan Webb

If Logan Webb is actually made available via trade, there’s no doubting that there would be SEVERAL suitors across MLB, so the Braves would have to put together a very strong package to outbid other contenders.

Here’s a hypothetical trade package that might get the job done:

Braves receive: SP Logan Webb

Giants receive: SP Cam Caminiti, SS John Gil, and OF Patrick Clohisy

That’s a 3-prospect-led haul for Webb. Caminiti is the top prospect in the Braves system, but he’s the clear needle mover in this proposed trade, and Gil/Clohisy are both top-20 prospect complements that round out the deal.

Webb has made 25+ starts in six straight seasons, including multiple seasons making the maximum number of starts possible.

He’s also been named an All-Star for three straight seasons.

His numbers took somewhat of a dip in 2026, which could drive his trade price down a little bit, but there’s no doubting his effectiveness when at the top of his game.

Perhaps the Braves could also offer the Giants some MLB-caliber capital in a trade for Logan Webb, but the Giants, given the state of their organization, may be more interested in a strong prospect haul, which would completely revamp their farm system.

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Why Logan Webb is a Good Fit for the Braves

The Atlanta Braves desperately need to add depth to their starting rotation.

Fans/analysts/insiders who follow the Braves very closely are calling for the team to make a notable addition, and if the front office isn’t as comfortable with inking a multi-year deal to a free-agent starter, perhaps a trade could be a better route.

As for why Logan Webb is a good fit for Atlanta, well, adding his services would form a dominant 1/2 punch with Chris Sale.

He’s also relatively cheap under a five-year, $90 million deal, which has two years remaining on it.

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