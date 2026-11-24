Freddy Tarnok experienced Major League Baseball with the Atlanta Braves, the Oakland A’s and the Miami Marlins.

These days, though, he has chosen to remain in Japan and continuing pitching in Nippon Professional Baseball.

Tarnok still could make a return attempt at some point, but it’s sounding like at least for 2027, he isn’t going anywhere.

Freddy Tarnok Decision

Steve Adams of MLB Trade Rumors reported on Tuesday that Tarnok has signed a contract to remain in Japan. The signing comes on Tarnok’s 28th birthday.

The deal is with the Hiroshima Carp, who Tarnok pitched for in the 2026 season, as well.

Tarnok posted a 3.97 ERA in 2026.

Freddy Tarnok MLB Career

Tarnok was originally a third-round pick by the Atlanta Braves in the 2017 MLB Draft out of Riverview High School in Florida.

He rose through the minor leagues and made a scoreless MLB debut on Aug. 17, 2022 against the Mets.

That was the only game Tarnok pitched for the Braves.

That offseason, he was involved in a three-team trade that was highlighted by the Braves getting Sean Murphy and the Brewers getting William Contreras.

The deal sent Tarnok to Oakland, and he pitched five games with the A’s in the 2023 season. He allowed eight earned runs in 14.2 innings (4.91 ERA) with 14 strikeouts but 11 walks.

Tarnok didn’t pitch in the majors in 2024, although he spent time in the Philadelphia Phillies’ organization.

He was eventually claimed off waivers by the Marlins, for whom he appeared in five games in the 2025 season. He allowed two earned runs in 7.1 innings for Miami, a 2.45 ERA, while striking out 10 batters and walking four.

Tarnok spent most of his recent time stateside in Triple-A — for Gwinnett, Las Vegas, Lehigh Valley and Jacksonville.

His career ERA in 65 outings (28 starts) at the Triple-A level is 4.08. He strikes out 9.3 batters per nine innings in his Triple-A career but also walks 4.4 per nine innings.

In Japan, Tarnok improved his walk rate to 3.5 per nine innings while still striking out nearly a batter per inning.

He’ll hope to keep improving while pitching for the Carp in 2027.