For the most part, the Atlanta Braves have a pretty complete MLB roster.

However, two glaring needs include starting rotation depth and a middle infielder.

In case you missed it, the MLB non-tender deadline was Friday last week, so there’s a new crop of players in free agency who have just been released from their current organization.

One of those players is former Minnesota Twins 6-year starter Bailey Ober, and the Braves are being urged to sign him as a depth option.

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Bailey Ober Emerges as Attractive Free-Agent Starter After Twins Release

MLBTR.com’s Steve Adams wrote (about Ober’s recent free agent status):

“Ober, 31, has been a mainstay in Minnesota’s rotation over the past four years and has seen big league action in each of the past six. He’s been a largely steady performer, totaling 748 2/3 innings of 4.15 ERA ball with a 22.7% strikeout rate and 5.5% walk rate in his career overall. The past two seasons, however, have seen Ober’s results back up against a notable velocity dip.”

SI.com’s Harrison Smajovits then recently urged the Braves to take a flyer on Ober as a quality rotational depth option:

“Some perks of Ober include strong breaking pitches. According to Baseball Savant, his breaking ball run value was in the 95th percentile. His walk rate is low, allowing free passes just 6.6% of the time. As recently as 2025, he had a chase rate of 33.8%, good for the 94th percentile among pitchers. However, it dropped to 29.9% (44th percentile) in 2026.”

While Ober’s velocity is very notably down (likely why he was released), the Braves’ player development staff has done a great job recently at identifying the strengths of pitchers and maximizing that ability.

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Taking a Quick Look at Bailey Ober’s MLB Career

Atlanta Braves fans, be the ultimate judge of Bailey Ober’s ability as a starter based on his statistics, as all players are judged by.

In 2026, Ober boasted an ERA of 4.47 over 24 starts (131 IP), with 96 strikeouts, a FIP of 4.61, and pWAR of 1.8.

For his 6-year career, Ober carries an ERA of 4.15 over 139 starts (748.2 IP). He’s also added 700 career strikeouts, a pitching record of 38-37, and lifetime pWAR of 10.9.

He’s projected to earn a salary of around $5.2 million for 2027, so would that be worth it for a depth starter like Ober?

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