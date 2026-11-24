The Atlanta Braves have had a pretty quiet offseason thus far since the signing of Evan Phillips.

Atlanta has not made a notable signing since. However, with that being said, there have been a few moves across Major League Baseball that have to do with former Braves players, and news surfaced on Monday evening (11/23) that former Braves pitcher Jose Suarez is headed to play overseas.

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Jose Suarez Signs with KBO’s Doosan Bears

According to multiple reports, 2-year pitcher Jose Suarez is headed to the Korean Baseball Organization to pitch for the Doosan Bears.

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco quickly hit the news and wrote:

“Suarez heads to Asia after parts of eight seasons in the big leagues. He spent the majority of the 2026 season in long relief for the Athletics, making 36 appearances. Suarez worked 43 frames of 5.65 ERA ball and was released in September. He’d also briefly appeared on the Braves’ and Mariners’ big league rosters earlier in the season, combining for a 5.87 earned run average over 61 1/3 innings.”

Suarez, 28, could very well make a return to MLB after his stint with the KBO, if all goes well, but after a strong 2025 campaign with the Braves (statistically), Suarez couldn’t back it up with a productive 2026 season, which likely led to a lack of interest from MLB clubs.

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Taking a Quick Look at Jose Suarez’s Tenure with the Braves

Jose Suarez joined the Atlanta Braves in 2025.

Across 19.1 innings that season, he boasted an ERA of 1.86 over seven appearances.

However, in 2026, Suarez posted an ERA of 6.61 with Atlanta, which led to his departure from the organization in the middle of the season.

Over 35,2 innings with the Braves, Suarez carried an ERA of 4.04 with 37 strikeouts and an ERA+ of 106.

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