According to a report by Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Carlos Santana is signing with the Seattle Mariners. It’s a minor-league deal for Santana, who will likely have to earn his keep within the organization if he wants to get another MLB opportunity.

Santana, 40, technically last played affiliated baseball with the Atlanta Braves in their minor-league system.

While Santana never appeared in an MLB game for the Braves, he signed with the organization at the end of June.

It’s also a return deal for Santana, who had played with the Mariners during the 2022 campaign.

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Taking a Quick Look at Carlos Santana’s Tenure with the Braves

After signing the minor-league deal with the Braves at the end of June, Carlos Santana spent nearly two months in the organization before his release in mid-August.

In that span, he logged 27 games played with AAA Gwinnett.

2026 marked the first time he spent time in the minors since 2012.

In 89 at-bats with Gwinnett, Santana batted .292 with two home runs and 18 RBIs.

His decent production in the minors could be what landed him this new contract, as the 17-year veteran hasn’t been great in recent seasons in MLB.

With the Arizona Diamondbacks, whom he signed with before the 2026 season, Santana appeared in 8 games, but he logged just two hits, which led to his release from the D-backs as well.

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Carlos Santana’s MLB Career Snapshot

After spending the first 11 years of his MLB career with Cleveland, Santana has bounced around the league quite a bit.

However, he’s still had a very solid big-league career, and it’s no surprise to see him get another shot with an organization he’s familiar with.

Across 2212 games played in his career, Carlos Santana has 335 home runs, 405 doubles, 1136 RBI, and a lifetime OPS of .775.

It will be interesting to see if Santana makes his way back up to the Majors with the Mariners in 2027.

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