According to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the Detroit Tigers are signing former Atlanta Braves infielder Ha-Seong Kim to a one-year deal worth $5 million, with the chance to reach $6 million if you include incentives.

Passan wrote (via X.com):

“Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

Kim, 31, had spent each of the past two seasons with the Braves. Before the 2026 season, he inked a one-year, $20 million deal from Atlanta, but it turned out to be a huge bust of a contract.

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