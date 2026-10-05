Alex Rodriguez Makes Statement on Chris Sale Before Dodgers-Braves Game 3

The Atlanta Braves made their NLDS matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers a whole lot more interesting after winning 3-2 on Sunday night.

With the series now even at one game apiece and the magic number set at three wins for either team to advance in the best-of-five series, both teams are sending out aces in Game 3 to try and take control.

The Dodgers will be throwing right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, while the Braves will be pitching left-hander Chris Sale for Tuesday night’s game at Truist Park as the series shifts to Atlanta for two games.

Alex Rodriguez Makes Statement on Sale Ahead of Game 3

Following the Braves’ win, the MLB on FOX crew reacted to the intriguing Game 3 pitching duel that we’re about to see, with Alex Rodriguez believing this is a great spot for Sale.

“Well, Chris Sale’s the right guy at the right time,” Rodriguez said. “Like you said, complete game in August, five-hit complete game against the Dodgers … and in 2018 he made the last out at Dodger Stadium. So there’s some good history there.

“What I like most about Chris Sale in this matchup is he neutralizes lefties. You have Ohtani, you have Muncy, you have Freeman, and you have Tucker. So that’s the good news. On the Yamamoto side, you saw what he did last World Series and by the way, Yamamoto would be pitching Game 1 on 29 other teams.”

Dodgers vs Braves, NLDS Game 3. Yamamoto vs. Sale. Our crew breaks down this fantastic pitching matchup coming up on Tuesday. @AROD | @DavidOrtiz | @DerekJeter https://t.co/PdRYSfWvIA — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 5, 2026

Looking at Sale and the Braves

When Sale hasn’t been on the mound for Atlanta, they’ve relied on bullpen games this postseason, outside of one start by Tyler Mahle.

Sale has anchored the Braves all season. He’s pitched 7.2 innings so far in the playoffs, including 1.1 innings in relief. He has allowed just five total hits and three earned runs, with all three coming in his Game 1 start of the Wild Card Series, while striking out 12 batters.

The Braves are going to have to try and get him some run support, though, and that won’t come easy against a fresh Yamamoto, who’s now had well over a week off from pitching.