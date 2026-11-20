Friday, November 20, marks an important day across Major League Baseball, as tender decisions are due on arbitration-eligible players.

The Atlanta Braves announced that they have non-tendered contracts for two players, immediately making them free agents.

One of them is 4-year MLB pitcher Michael Grove.

The Braves X account wrote:

“The #Braves today declined to tender contracts for the 2027 season to RHP Michael Grove and RHP James Karinchak. Atlanta’s 40-man roster stands at 38 players.”

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Atlanta Braves Cut Ties with Michael Grove

Michael Grove is now eligible to sign with any MLB team as a free agent.

Grove, 29, was claimed off waivers by the Braves in mid-September after being designated for assignment by the Tampa Bay Rays.

After being claimed by the Braves, Grove did not appear in an MLB game.

In 2026, he logged a total of 7.0 innings, allowing four earned runs with six strikeouts. His time within the Braves organization is now over.

The 4-year MLB veteran spent the first three seasons of his career with the Dodgers, helping their 2024 World Series title run, but he missed all of the 2025 campaign with injury, which has clearly had a lingering effect.

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Michael Grove’s MLB Career

Across parts of four seasons, Grove has logged a total of 156.1 innings pitched.

He carries an ERA of 5.47 in that span, which includes 20 starts out of 67 games pitched.

He made his MLB debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, but carries a lifetime pWAR of -2.0.

If Grove is signed again, he will certainly have to work his way through the minors before getting another MLB opportunity. However, that being said, if he’s healthy, Grove’s pitched enough innings for another organization to take a flyer on him.