The Atlanta Braves are expected to non-tender six-year Major League Baseball right-handed reliever James Karinchak, according to Ari Alexander of 7News Boston. Unless the Braves worked out a last-minute trade before the 5:00 p.m. EDT deadline, Karinchak will be a free agent.

Karinchak, 31, spent most of the 2026 season in the minors. He posted a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings with Atlanta.

Atlanta Braves Expected to Non-Tender RHP James Karinchak

Via Alexander on X:

“Source: The #Braves are expected to non-tender RHP James Karinchak, ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.

Atlanta could try to find a trade for the reliever, but the expectation is he’ll be non-tendered and become a free agent.

Karinchak had a 1.86 ERA in 9.2 IP in 2026.”

Update: The Braves officially non-tendered Karinchak, the team announced.

Via the Braves on X: “The #Braves today declined to tender contracts for the 2027 season to RHP Michael Grove and RHP James Karinchak. Atlanta’s 40-man roster stands at 38 players.”