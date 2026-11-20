SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves are expected to non-tender six-year Major League Baseball right-handed reliever James Karinchak, according to Ari Alexander of 7News Boston. Unless the Braves worked out a last-minute trade before the 5:00 p.m. EDT deadline, Karinchak will be a free agent.
Karinchak, 31, spent most of the 2026 season in the minors. He posted a 1.86 ERA in 9 2/3 innings with Atlanta.
Atlanta Braves Expected to Non-Tender RHP James Karinchak
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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