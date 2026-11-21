The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

They still had a strong season where they won the National League East division title.

During the season, pitcher JR Ritchie made his MLB debut.

Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post

This week, Ritchie and his wife (Makena) sent out a post to Instagram.

They wrote: “consider this your first digital postcard from the ritchie’s!!🤍🇫🇯”

Comments On Their Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@nataliebloomquist: “shoot my flight got cancelled i was gonna join”

@bellablleu: “Cutest newlyweds ever”

@heidiiklein: “this is the best ever.”

Drake Baldwin, Victor Mederos and DaShawn Keirsey Jr were among the people to like the post.

Looking At Ritchie

Ritchie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut on April 23.

Over 17 games, the 23-year-old went 1-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 17 games (11 starts).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves finished the regular season with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They had defeated Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series (in three games).

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.