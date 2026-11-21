ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 29: JR Ritchie #60 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout prior to facing the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.
They still had a strong season where they won the National League East division title.
During the season, pitcher JR Ritchie made his MLB debut.
Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post
This week, Ritchie and his wife (Makena) sent out a post to Instagram.
They wrote: “consider this your first digital postcard from the ritchie’s!!🤍🇫🇯”
@nataliebloomquist: “shoot my flight got cancelled i was gonna join”
@bellablleu: “Cutest newlyweds ever”
@heidiiklein: “this is the best ever.”
Drake Baldwin, Victor Mederos and DaShawn Keirsey Jr were among the people to like the post.
Looking At Ritchie
Ritchie was picked in the 1st round of the 2022 MLB Draft.
He made his MLB debut on April 23.
Over 17 games, the 23-year-old went 1-5 with a 4.91 ERA in 17 games (11 starts).
Looking At The Braves Right Now
The Braves finished the regular season with a 94-68 record in 162 games.
They had defeated Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series (in three games).
The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.They still had a strong season where they won the National League East division title.During the season, pitcher JR Ritchie made his MLB debut.Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt PostThis week, Ritchie and his wife (Makena) sent […]
Atlanta Braves Star Sends Out Heartfelt Post Amid Postseason