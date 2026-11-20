The Atlanta Braves should be a very busy team during this offseason.

While Atlanta had a good regular season, their postseason ended in a rough fashion. As a result, it would not be surprising if Atlanta looks to add multiple new players to their roster as they aim to keep their contention window open.

Now, with the offseason heating up, a former Braves catcher has been claimed off waivers by one of their NL rivals.

Former Atlanta Braves Catcher Claimed Off Waivers By Rival

A former Braves catcher is heading to one of their NL rivals.

This is because the Chicago Cubs have claimed catcher Joey Bart off of waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

“Source: Joey Bart to the Chicago Cubs,” FanSided’s Robert Murray reported on X.

Bart being claimed by the Cubs comes just days after he was designated for assignment by the Chicago White Sox. Now, Bart will provide the Cubs with another depth catcher who has MLB experience.

Looking Back at Bart’s Time With the Braves

The Braves acquired Bart from the Pittsburgh Pirates in exchange for Hunter Stratton back in June of this season.

From there, Bart posted two home runs, seven RBI, and a .188 batting average in 20 games for the Braves.

Bart’s time with Atlanta ended up being short-lived. This is because the Braves traded Bart to the White Sox in August of this season for Duncan Davitt.

In 41 games split between the Pirates, Braves, and White Sox this season, Bart posted four home runs, 13 RBI, and a .214 batting average.