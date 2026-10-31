Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Quickly Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves continue to deal with the disappointment of their season coming to a close in the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Since then, multiple Braves players, including Raisel Iglesias, Ha-Seong Kim, Mauricio Dubón, Tyler Mahle, Joe Jiménez, Brent Suter, Rowdy Tellez, Lane Thomas, Martín Pérez, Dominic Smith, and Kyle Farmer, have all reached or elected to test free agency.

Now, a former member of the club fans will remember well is also entering the free-agent market. Former Braves pitcher Michael Soroka, who was an MLB All-Star in 2019, will be on the open market this offseason.

Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Pitcher Michael Soroka Elects For Free Agency

Soroka, who played this season with the Arizona Diamondbacks, has declined his $10 million option for the 2027 season, making him a free agent and free to join a new club for the future.

Soroka played with the Diamondbacks in 2026 after signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract that included $1.35 million worth of performance bonuses by starting 20 games.

This past season with the Diamondbacks, he amassed a record of 9-5 with a 3.41 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP along with 114 strikeouts.

Michael Soroka Originally Began His Career With The Braves

Soroka was a first-round pick by the Braves in 2015 and quickly emerged as one of baseball’s top young pitching prospects. He broke into the majors in 2018 and enjoyed a breakout 2019 season, going 13-4 with a 2.68 ERA while earning All-Star and All-MLB honors.

His career was later derailed by significant injuries, including a torn Achilles that required multiple surgeries to repair along with an extensive rehabilitation process.

After returning to the majors in 2023, Soroka spent time with the Chicago White Sox, Washington Nationals, and Chicago Cubs before joining the Diamondbacks on a one-year deal in 2025.

So far in his MLB career, he’s amassed a record of 29-31 with a 3.76 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and has racked up 493 strikeouts.