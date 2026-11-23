The Atlanta Braves are expected to add at least another starting pitcher before the 2027 campaign. So far this offseason, Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos has already added one prominent arm. Atlanta quickly signed former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Evan Phillips to a three-year deal. Phillips, however, is strictly a reliever and does not address the team’s rotation needs.

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman reiterated Atlanta’s need for a proven starter on November 23. As the reporter points out, the Braves have Chris Sale, Bryce Elder, and Grant Holmes atop their rotation. Nevertheless, Anthopoulos has a clear need to fill out the staff. Free agency could obviously be a way for the Braves to address the issue. A significant trade, however, cannot be ruled out.

Bowman hinted at how the Atlanta Braves targeted veteran pitchers Tarik Skubal, Jacob deGrom, and Logan Webb ahead of the August trade deadline. Skubal just signed with the New York Mets and deGrom has blocked a move out of Texas. The San Francisco Giants previously resisted trade calls on Webb, but the situation has now changed.

It was recently revealed that the Giants are now willing to field offers for their star pitcher. While this is true, San Francisco wants a significant haul for their ace and understandably so. Webb, a three-time All-Star, has been a standout player in recent years. In fact, he has posted a combined 3.35 ERA since the start of the 2021 season. Atlanta would love to have another pitcher like this in their rotation.

Atlanta Braves Trade for Logan Webb Would Help Fill Void by Two Free Agent Pitchers

The Atlanta Braves starting rotation was solid in 2026. In fact, the team posted a combined 3.67 ERA on the season. Only five other Major League Baseball teams had a better figure. Sale led the club with a 5.5 WAR and 162 innings pitched, while posting a 2.16 ERA during the campaign.

Tyler Mahle was also impressive following his arrival via trade in August. After being rebuffed by San Francisco for Webb, Atlanta turned to Mahle. The veteran pitcher recorded a 1.99 ERA in nine regular-season starts for the Braves. Nevertheless, he is now a free agent and may not return to the Braves. The club is also potentially losing southpaw Martin Perez to free agency as well.

Assuming both sign elsewhere, the Atlanta Braves need reinforcements. The Athletic’s Jim Bowden even recently claimed that starting pitching is the team’s biggest offseason need. The former exec claimed that Anthopoulos could turn to free agency if he cannot land a marquee starter via trade.

Atlanta Could Face Competition for Ace From Chicago

The Atlanta Braves will face competition in the chase for Webb. MLB.com’s Max Ralph is now naming the Chicago Cubs as a “perfect match” for the veteran ace. Like Atlanta, Chicago is also desperately searching for rotation help this offseason.

Ralph, however, acknowledged that the Cubs may not be able to put together a decent enough trade package for the Giants. The Braves, on the other hand, have a better prospect pool to work with. Webb has two more seasons remaining on his five-year, $90 million contract. Because the deal was backloaded, he is due $47 million over the next two years.