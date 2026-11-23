Perhaps the biggest need for the Atlanta Braves this offseason is a shortstop.

With Mauricio Dubon and Ha-Seong Kim both currently free agents, and the current crop of shortstops in free agency being rather weak, the Braves could consider making a very notable trade for a middle infielder.

Atlanta has steadily been linked to all the ‘rumored’ SS trade candidates, but in a recent piece for BR.com, the Braves are being predicted to trade for 2X All-Star infielder Trevor Story from the Boston Red Sox.

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Braves Trade Pitch Lands Trevor Story as Kim Replacement

The Braves likely won’t retain Ha-Seong Kim, as his 2026 campaign was too unproductive to bring back.

BleacherReport.com’s Joel Reuter recently proposed some ‘cost-cutting’ trade ideas, and the Braves are featured in a deal that would send Trevor Story to Atlanta.

Reuter notes that the Braves could offer the Red Sox a package of INF Brett Wisely for Trevor Story and P John Holobetz in a clear move to clear cap space for Boston. Trevor Story is tied to a six-year, $140 million contract.

“With Franklin Arias breaking down the door following a huge season in the upper levels of the minors, Trevor Story’s days as the Red Sox’s starting shortstop are numbered. The two-time All-Star enjoyed a strong bounce-back season in 2025, posting a 104 OPS+ with 25 home runs and 31 steals in a 4.1-WAR campaign, but he again spent much of the year on the sidelines in 2026 with a 75 OPS+ over 64 games. The Red Sox owe him $25 million in 2027, plus a $5 million buyout on a 2028 club option, and packaging him with a legitimate prospect might be the best way to offload his salary and clear a path for Arias.”

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Would Trevor Story Be a Good Fit in Atlanta

The contract might seem a bit daunting for the Braves, but remember, Atlanta just inked Ha-Seong Kim to a $20 million deal for one season, and it was a horrible experience.

At least Trevor Story brings a much higher level of play, even if injuries may be a bit of a concern, and Story’s power output is also much higher than Mauricio Dubon’s.

Since the start of 2025, in just over 200 games, Trevor Story has 30 home runs, 43 doubles, and an OPS+ hovering around 100.

As Reuter notes, the Red Sox-Story experiment may be close to over. If Boston really did look into cutting costs, especially with a looming MLB lockout, the Braves stand out as a very logical landing spot for their $140 million infielder.

And as for the Braves trading away Brett Wisely for Trevor Story… that’s a no-brainer, but it would be a matter of Atlanta taking over Story’s contract, which has just one year left on it.