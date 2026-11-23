Per ESPN’s Jeff Passan, left-handed reliever Brent Suter is signing with the New York Yankees on a one-year, $4 million deal.

Passan wrote (on 11/23):

“Left-handed reliever Brent Suter and the New York Yankees are in agreement on a one-year, $4 million contract with a club option for 2028, sources tell ESPN. Suter, 37, joins Brent Headrick and Tim Hill as lefties in a bullpen the Yankees continue to rebuild this winter.”

Suter was traded to the Atlanta Braves in the middle of the 2026 season.

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Quickly Looking at Brent Suter’s Tenure with the Braves

Upon being traded to the Atlanta Braves, Brent Suter made it very clear he was very excited to be with the organization, as it’s the club he had grown up rooting for.

MLB.com wrote (about the Suter trade):

“Los Angeles Angels traded LHP Brent Suter to Atlanta Braves for SS Nacho Alvarez Jr..”

Across the final 2 months of the 2026 season, Suter logged 27.2 innings with the Braves, and was very effective in that sample size, which likely helped him land this deal with the Yankees.

Suter boasted an ERA of 1.63 with the Braves, added 23 strikeouts, and allowed just five earned runs in 13 games pitched.

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Brent Suter is an MLB Veteran Reliever; Taking a Look at His Career

This is a very solid addition for the New York Yankees, as the soft-throwing left-handed Suter has been a quality reliever in his MLB career.

He is an 11-year veteran pitcher who began his career with the Milwaukee Brewers. He’s also pitched for the Cincinnati Reds, Los Angeles Angels, Braves, and Colorado Rockies.

Across 402 total games pitched, Suter holds an ERA of 3.54.

In 2026, Suter logged 91 innings as a primary reliever, which is a very strong mark, and his ERA landed at 3.36. He finished 21 games in 2026, which highlights his ability to A. eat up innings and B. limit damage when he comes in the game. He didn’t record a save in 2026, but still pitched 91 innings. It’s a good signing for the Yankees, and the Braves may have to pivot towards adding another southpaw now.