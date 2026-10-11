Atlanta Braves Announce Didier Fuentes News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

After the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with the media.

During the media session, Anthopoulos announced news involving Didier Fuentes.

Atlanta Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos Announces Didier Fuentes News

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X:

Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.

Looking at Atlanta Braves RHP Didier Fuentes

Fuentes, 21, made his MLB debut with Atlanta last year. He made just four appearances in his first MLB season.

The Braves used Fuentes as a reliever this year.

Fuentes recorded an outstanding 2.45 ERA with 92 strikeouts over 73 innings this season.

During the playoffs this year, Fuentes allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

The Braves signed Fuentes to a minor-league deal in January 2022.

The right-hander is from Tolu, Colombia.