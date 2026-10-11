Atlanta Braves Announce Didier Fuentes News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Didier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves reacts against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.
Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos:
1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games
2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be
Fuentes, 21, made his MLB debut with Atlanta last year. He made just four appearances in his first MLB season.
The Braves used Fuentes as a reliever this year.
Fuentes recorded an outstanding 2.45 ERA with 92 strikeouts over 73 innings this season.
During the playoffs this year, Fuentes allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.
The Braves signed Fuentes to a minor-league deal in January 2022.
The right-hander is from Tolu, Colombia.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves announced news involving right-hander Didier Fuentes after being eliminated from the MLB playoffs.
Atlanta Braves Announce Didier Fuentes News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs