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Atlanta Braves Announce Didier Fuentes News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

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National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Didier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves reacts against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strike out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with the media.

During the media session, Anthopoulos announced news involving Didier Fuentes.

Atlanta Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos Announces Didier Fuentes News

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Didier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after exiting the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X:

Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.

Looking at Atlanta Braves RHP Didier Fuentes

Atlanta Braves v Miami Marlins
GettyMIAMI, FLORIDA – JUNE 20: Didier Fuentes #75 of the Atlanta Braves pitches against the Miami Marlins during the first inning at loanDepot park on June 20, 2025 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Fuentes, 21, made his MLB debut with Atlanta last year. He made just four appearances in his first MLB season.

The Braves used Fuentes as a reliever this year.

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Didier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves in action during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Fuentes recorded an outstanding 2.45 ERA with 92 strikeouts over 73 innings this season.

During the playoffs this year, Fuentes allowed three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five over seven innings.

National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
GettyLOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 04: Didier Fuentes #72 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after giving up a home run to Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers in the ninth inning in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The Braves signed Fuentes to a minor-league deal in January 2022.

The right-hander is from Tolu, Colombia.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Didier Fuentes News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

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