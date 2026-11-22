In case you missed it, Tarik Skubal is reportedly signing with the New York Mets on a nine-year, $450 million contract.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (about Skubal):

“Tarik Skubal’s nine-year, $450 million deal with the New York Mets is the largest for a pitcher in baseball history, $125 million ahead of Yoshinobu Yamamoto’s deal. A monumental contract for Skubal, a monumental add for the Mets.”

This latest decision isn’t ideal for the Atlanta Braves, who will now have to face Skubal as an NL East foe for several years to come.

More MLB on Heavy: Ex-Detroit Tigers Ace, 2X Cy Young Winner Tarik Skubal Lands $450 Million Deal with Mets

Braves Whiff on Tarik Skubal, Now Will Pay the Future Price

While the Atlanta Braves weren’t one of the teams closely linked to Tarik Skubal, they, like 29 other MLB teams, whiffed on signing him and will now have to pay the price, perhaps in a big way by facing him multiple times/season going forward.

Tarik Skubal has pitched against the Braves just twice in the regular season since Skubal broke into MLB in 2020. He’s 0-1 with a 4.91 ERA (11 innings).

However, that being said, Skubal turned in two very quality outings against the Braves in 2026. Once in April, Skubal pitched seven strong innings, allowing just two runs, and another time in October in the NLDS (while with the Dodgers).

Atlanta Braves Must Pivot After Mets Decision to Sign Skubal

The Atlanta Braves must find a way to pivot to other SP options on the free-agent market after the Mets decided to sign Skubal.

Atlanta doesn’t need to break the bank on an arm, but the Braves desperately need to make a move or two in order to keep pace with the Mets, who had a clear need to upgrade in the rotation and have quickly done so.

MLB is expected to lock out in under 10 days, so the clock is ticking, but there’s still time for Alex Anthopoulos to make a high-profile trade or signing to improve the rotation.

A few potential free-agent options include:

Michael King

Clay Holmes

Michael Soroka

Tyler Mahle

Trevor Rogers

Casey Mize

Nick Martinez

Shota Imanaga

There are plenty of other options, but those are just a handful of the top-of-the-market arms available currently.