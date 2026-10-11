Atlanta Braves Announce Jurickson Profar News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

After the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with the media.

During the media session, Anthopoulos announced news involving Jurickson Profar.

Atlanta Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos Announces Jurickson Profar News

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X:

Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.

Looking at Atlanta Braves Left Fielder Jurickson Profar

Profar, 33, missed the entire 2026 season after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.

He missed 80 games due to a PED suspension in 2025.

The Braves signed Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In his 80 games with the Braves last year, Profar slashed .245/.353/.434 with 14 home runs.

Profar, 33, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012. He played for the Rangers through the 2018 season.

In addition to the Rangers and Braves, Profar has played for the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies.

The left fielder has a career slash line of .245/.333/.398 with 125 home runs, 487 RBI and 66 stolen bases.