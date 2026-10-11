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Atlanta Braves Announce Jurickson Profar News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

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Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
Getty
PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 29: Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts to a pop out in the seventh inning during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on August 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves were eliminated from the postseason by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series.

The Dodgers won three of four games against the Braves en route to advancing to the National League Championship Series. Los Angeles will play the Milwaukee Brewers in the NLCS.

National League Division Series: Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves - Game Four
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 07: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a strike out against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

After the Braves were eliminated from the playoffs, president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos met with the media.

During the media session, Anthopoulos announced news involving Jurickson Profar.

Atlanta Braves’ Alex Anthopoulos Announces Jurickson Profar News

Atlanta Braves v Detroit Tigers
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – SEPTEMBER 19: Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a single against the Detroit Tigers during the top of the ninth inning at Comerica Park on September 19, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

MLB.com’s Mark Bowman wrote on X:

Highlights from this morning’s media session with Alex Anthopoulos: 1) Strider and Schwellenbach may return next year, but neither can be counted on to be a regular rotation member over 162 games 2) Like this year, Fuentes will come to camp as a starter. His role will be influenced by the team’s needs. Threw approx 80 IP (w/ playoffs) this year. May not want to push him beyond 130 IP if he starts next year. 3) Still hasn’t talked to Walt Weiss about the coaching staff 4) Will have internal discussions regarding the Jurickson Profar should be brought back for year three of a three-year deal that has included two PED suspensions. 5) Tried to sign Raisel Iglesias before he hit the free agent market last year. May try to do the same with Mahle and a couple other FAs this year.

Looking at Atlanta Braves Left Fielder Jurickson Profar

Atlanta Braves Photo Day
GettyNORTH PORT, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 20: Jurickson Profar #17 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a photo during Spring Training photo day at CoolToday Park on February 20, 2026 in North Port, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Profar, 33, missed the entire 2026 season after testing positive for a performance enhancing drug.

He missed 80 games due to a PED suspension in 2025.

Seattle Mariners v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 05: Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after sliding safely into second base as he hits a double in the eighth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 05, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves signed Profar to a three-year, $42 million contract ahead of the 2025 season.

In his 80 games with the Braves last year, Profar slashed .245/.353/.434 with 14 home runs.

Chicago White Sox v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 18: Jurickson Profar #7 of the Atlanta Braves approaches home plate after hitting a two-run homer in the sixth inning of a game against the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on August 18, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

Profar, 33, made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers in 2012. He played for the Rangers through the 2018 season.

In addition to the Rangers and Braves, Profar has played for the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres and Colorado Rockies.

The left fielder has a career slash line of .245/.333/.398 with 125 home runs, 487 RBI and 66 stolen bases.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Jurickson Profar News After Elimination from MLB Playoffs

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