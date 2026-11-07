Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Immediately Becomes Free Agent

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
CLEVELAND, OHIO - JULY 04: Starting pitcher Kolby Allard #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on July 04, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.

That said, they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost 4-1 at Truist Park.

Ex-Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Becomes Free Agent

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on June 28, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, a former Braves pitcher became a free agent.

Kolby Allard will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Kolby Allard elected free agency.”

Allard had most recently been with the Philadelphia Phillies‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in an MLB game for them.

GettyKolby Allard #49 of the Cleveland Guardians enters the game during the fifth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on April 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allard pitched in four MLB games for the Cleveland Guardians in 2026.

He went 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four games.

Looking At Allard’s Career

GettyKolby Allard #36 of the Atlanta Braves throws a pitch in the fifth inning of his MLB pitching debut during the game against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on July 31, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year (2018) with the Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2019): “Texas Rangers traded RHP Chris Martin to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kolby Allard.”

GettyKolby Allard #39 of the Texas Rangers runs to first base for the out during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on September 04, 2021 in Anaheim, California.

Allard had the longest stint of his career with Texas (four seasons).

He then returned to the Braves in 2023 (before a stint with the Phillies in 2024).

Most recently, Allard had pitched the last two seasons for the Guardians.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves finished the 2026 season as the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

2026 was their first year under new manager Walt Weiss.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Ex-Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Braves News

More Heavy on Braves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x