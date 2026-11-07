Ex-Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.

That said, they ended up losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7 when they lost 4-1 at Truist Park.

Ex-Atlanta Braves 1st-Round Pick Becomes Free Agent

This week, a former Braves pitcher became a free agent.

Kolby Allard will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Kolby Allard elected free agency.”

Allard had most recently been with the Philadelphia Phillies‘ organization.

However, he did not appear in an MLB game for them.

Allard pitched in four MLB games for the Cleveland Guardians in 2026.

He went 0-0 with a 10.38 ERA in four games.

Looking At Allard’s Career

Allard was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He spent his rookie year (2018) with the Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on July 30, 2019): “Texas Rangers traded RHP Chris Martin to Atlanta Braves for LHP Kolby Allard.”

Allard had the longest stint of his career with Texas (four seasons).

He then returned to the Braves in 2023 (before a stint with the Phillies in 2024).

Most recently, Allard had pitched the last two seasons for the Guardians.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves finished the 2026 season as the top team in the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

2026 was their first year under new manager Walt Weiss.