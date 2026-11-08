ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves calls for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.
He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Braves.
During that time period, Riley has made two trips to the All-Star Game.
Riley also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.
Looking At The Braves Right Now
The Braves have been unable to get back to the World Series since 2021.
That said, they went 94-68 during their first regular season under Walt Weiss this past year.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.That said, they still had a notable roster that many believed was capable of making a deep run.Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 MillionOne player who struggled for […]
Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season