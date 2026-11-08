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Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves calls for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, they still had a notable roster that many believed was capable of making a deep run.

Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 Million

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a three-run home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the eighth inning in game one of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on September 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

One player who struggled for the Braves in 2026 was Austin Riley.

The former All-Star finished the year batting .219 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 159 games.

It’s also worth noting that Riley is still owed a lot of money.

He will be paid $22 million in 2027 (h/t Spotrac).

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves bats in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley had signed a massive contract with the Braves.

He is under contract until the end of the 2032 season (with a club option in 2033).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on August 1, 2022): “Third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, the Braves announced.”

Looking At Riley

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves makes a play on a ground ball hit by Kyle Tucker #23 of the Los Angeles Dodgers during the fifth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Braves.

During that time period, Riley has made two trips to the All-Star Game.

GettyAustin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after hitting a two run home run during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Truist Park on August 31, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Riley also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves have been unable to get back to the World Series since 2021.

That said, they went 94-68 during their first regular season under Walt Weiss this past year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season

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