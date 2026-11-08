Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 Million Next Season

The Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, they still had a notable roster that many believed was capable of making a deep run.

Atlanta Braves Will Pay Struggling 29-Year-Old $22 Million

One player who struggled for the Braves in 2026 was Austin Riley.

The former All-Star finished the year batting .219 with 124 hits, 19 home runs, 72 RBIs, 64 runs and nine stolen bases in 159 games.

It’s also worth noting that Riley is still owed a lot of money.

He will be paid $22 million in 2027 (h/t Spotrac).

Riley had signed a massive contract with the Braves.

He is under contract until the end of the 2032 season (with a club option in 2033).

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote (on August 1, 2022): “Third baseman Austin Riley and the Atlanta Braves are in agreement on a 10-year, $212 million contract extension, the Braves announced.”

Looking At Riley

Riley was picked in the 1st round of the 2015 MLB Draft.

He has spent all eight seasons of his career with the Braves.

During that time period, Riley has made two trips to the All-Star Game.

Riley also helped the Braves win the 2021 World Series title over the Houston Astros.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves have been unable to get back to the World Series since 2021.

That said, they went 94-68 during their first regular season under Walt Weiss this past year.