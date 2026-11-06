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29-Year-Old Speedster Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

Despite their strong regular season, they lost in the NLDS.

29-Year-Old Speedster Immediately Released By Atlanta

GettyDaShawn Keirsey #49 of the Atlanta Braves rounds third base on his way to score during the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on September 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.

DaShawn Keirsey will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “Atlanta Braves sent CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

MLB.com wrote (on November 6): “CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. elected free agency.”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

GettyMauricio Dubón #14, Brewer Hicklen #53 and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves return to the dugout after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keirsey Jr. was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB.com wrote (on December 18, 2025): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to a minor league contract.”

GettyDashawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate to score during the tenth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keirsey Jr. appeared in five regular season games for the Braves this past year.

He also had 40 stolen bases in 109 Triple-A Games.

Manager Walt Weiss was asked about Keirsey Jr. during the season (September 11, h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “Just think about how many people contributed to this win, including DaShawn Keirsey with his speed.”

Weiss: “Yeah, it was great, man. It paid dividends right away with Keirsey scoring on Murph’s hit, I believe. He runs really well. Did a great job down in Triple-A. I think he had 40 stolen bases or so. Only got caught a few times. So it was nice, man. It paid off right away.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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29-Year-Old Speedster Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

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