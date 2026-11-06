29-Year-Old Speedster Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Park.

Despite their strong regular season, they lost in the NLDS.

29-Year-Old Speedster Immediately Released By Atlanta

This week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.

DaShawn Keirsey will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “Atlanta Braves sent CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. outright to Gwinnett Stripers.”

MLB.com wrote (on November 6): “CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. elected free agency.”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

Keirsey Jr. was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first two seasons of his career with the Minnesota Twins.

MLB.com wrote (on December 18, 2025): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. to a minor league contract.”

Keirsey Jr. appeared in five regular season games for the Braves this past year.

He also had 40 stolen bases in 109 Triple-A Games.

Manager Walt Weiss was asked about Keirsey Jr. during the season (September 11, h/t BravesVision).

Reporter: “Just think about how many people contributed to this win, including DaShawn Keirsey with his speed.”

Weiss: “Yeah, it was great, man. It paid dividends right away with Keirsey scoring on Murph’s hit, I believe. He runs really well. Did a great job down in Triple-A. I think he had 40 stolen bases or so. Only got caught a few times. So it was nice, man. It paid off right away.”

Looking At The Braves Right Now