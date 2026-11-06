Braves Floated as Trade Fit for Marlins All-Star After Breakout Season

The Atlanta Braves face some important decisions this offseason after another disappointing ending to their 2026 campaign. One of those decisions involves a familiar problem at shortstop, and a Miami Marlins All-Star has emerged as a suggested solution.

Otto Lopez enjoyed a breakout season in 2026, establishing himself as one of baseball’s most productive shortstops. Now, CBS Sports analyst Dayn Perry has floated Atlanta as a possible trade destination for the 28-year-old.

Perry included Lopez among his top 25 offseason trade candidates on October 30, listing the Braves, Philadelphia Phillies, Boston Red Sox, and Tampa Bay Rays as potential fits.

The suggestion comes at an interesting time for Atlanta, which could be searching for a new everyday shortstop after Ha-Seong Kim’s disappointing season.

Kim struggled mightily after signing a one-year, $20 million deal, finishing with a .116 batting average and zero home runs.

He has also entered free agency following the 2026 season.

Lopez would represent a significant upgrade offensively, though acquiring him from a division rival could prove challenging.

Braves Floated as Trade Destination for Marlins All-Star Otto Lopez

Perry believes Miami could entertain offers for one of its talented middle infielders this offseason, identifying Lopez and Xavier Edwards as potential trade candidates.

“The Marlins seem likely to trade away one of their middle infielders this winter, either the shortstop Lopez or second baseman Xavier Edwards,” Perry wrote.

The analyst noted that Lopez would likely command the larger return because of his impressive production and remaining years of team control.

Lopez batted .305 with 191 hits, 11 home runs, 71 RBIs and 34 stolen bases across the 2026 campaign.

His 191 hits led the National League, while Baseball-Reference credited him with 6.1 wins above replacement.

Those numbers helped Lopez earn his first All-Star selection and made him one of Miami’s most valuable players.

It is important to note that Perry assigned just a 20% chance of Lopez being traded this offseason, explicitly describing his probability estimates as guesses.

Still, Lopez’s combination of offensive production and team control makes him an intriguing trade candidate for Atlanta.

Braves Face Difficult Shortstop Decision This Offseason

Atlanta’s interest in upgrading shortstop would make sense given the team’s recent struggles at the position.

Kim was brought back to provide stability in 2026 but failed to deliver consistent offensive production. Mauricio Dubón also saw substantial time at shortstop, though he is now eligible for free agency.

Shortstop appears to be a clear need for a Braves team that has championship aspirations, especially with both Kim and Dubón reaching the open market.

Acquiring Lopez would provide a young, productive option who could remain with the organization for multiple seasons.

That being said, a trade would come with complications. Miami would presumably demand a substantial return for an All-Star shortstop with three years of remaining control, and trading a cornerstone player to a division rival could be especially difficult.

While there has been no concrete reporting that Atlanta and Miami have discussed a trade, this is the kind of aggressive move that could help put the Braves over the top.

For now, Perry’s suggestion offers one possible answer to the Braves’ shortstop dilemma, but whether Atlanta pursues the Marlins star remains to be seen.