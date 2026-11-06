Braves Predicted to Land 3-Time All-Star on $50 Million Deal

The Atlanta Braves could be preparing for an aggressive offseason as they look to strengthen their roster for a World Series run in 2027.

Starting pitching is expected to be one of Atlanta’s biggest priorities, and one MLB analyst believes the Braves could make a significant investment in a three-time All-Star.

Bleacher Report’s Tim Kelly predicted on November 4 that Atlanta will sign former Boston Red Sox starter Sonny Gray to a two-year, $50 million contract.

The prediction is particularly interesting because the Braves were previously reported to have genuine trade interest in Gray before the 2026 deadline.

Although Atlanta ultimately didn’t acquire the veteran over the summer, the 36-year-old is now available in free agency after an impressive campaign with Boston.

Gray finished the regular season with an 18-5 record and a 2.72 ERA, providing plenty of evidence that he can still perform at a high level.

Braves Predicted to Sign Sonny Gray to $50 Million Deal

Kelly included Gray at No. 11 in his ranking of the offseason’s top 25 free agents, projecting an annual salary of $25 million over two seasons.

The analyst pointed to Gray’s continued effectiveness despite his age, suggesting Atlanta could be comfortable investing in an established veteran pitcher.

Gray recorded 149 strikeouts across 169 innings in 2026, finishing with a 3.47 FIP and 3.4 FanGraphs WAR.

His performance helped him reach a career-high 18 victories after joining Boston in a trade from the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason.

Gray also has an impressive history of Cy Young Award consideration, finishing among the top five in voting in both 2015 and 2023.

The veteran is a free agent after his $30 million mutual option for 2027 was declined.

At 37 next season, Gray would not necessarily represent a long-term solution for Atlanta’s rotation. However, a two-year commitment could provide the Braves with valuable stability while their younger pitchers work toward full health.

Kelly’s projection remains a prediction, rather than a report of an offer or negotiations between Atlanta and Gray.

Braves Previously Expressed Interest in Sonny Gray

The possibility of Gray joining Atlanta isn’t entirely new.

In July, The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon identified the Braves among several teams expressing interest in acquiring the right-hander from Boston.

Atlanta was searching for pitching reinforcements amid injuries throughout its starting rotation during the 2026 season.

Gray ultimately remained with the Red Sox, but Atlanta’s pitching concerns have continued into the offseason.

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos acknowledged in October that the organization cannot count on Spencer Strider and Spencer Schwellenbach to handle full starting workloads in 2027.

Both pitchers dealt with significant elbow injuries during 2026, leaving uncertainty about their availability and effectiveness next season.

Atlanta still has Chris Sale anchoring its rotation, alongside Bryce Elder and Grant Holmes. However, adding another established starter would reduce the pressure on the team’s injured pitchers.

Atlanta has some work to do to secure another World Series title. While the team made some positive steps in 2026, adding a player like Gray could help stabilize their rotation going into 2027.

The possibility of Gray joining Atlanta is not necessarily a new topic. While there are no confirmed reports of mutual interest between the two parties as of now, Gray will be a name to watch as the offseason progresses in Atlanta.