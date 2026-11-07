28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

The Atlanta Braves finished the 2026 regular season among the best teams in baseball.

That said, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

It will be interesting to see the moves that the Braves make over the offseason, as they are very close to building a World Series title roster.

28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Braves

This week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.

Anderson Pilar will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Anderson Pilar elected free agency.”

Looking At Pilar

Pilar (who is 28) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has been with the Braves’ organization since the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 11, 2024): “Atlanta Braves purchased contract of RHP Anderson Pilar from Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft.”

It will be interesting to see where Pilar lands ahead of the 2027 season.

He has also had stops with the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins’ organizations.

Minor League Baseball wrote (on August 24, 2023): “🚨 WE’VE GOT A @spokaneindians NO-HITTER 🚨 @Rockies prospects Anderson Pilar (13 K’s) and Brayan Castillo combine for the club’s first such milestone since 2014:”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves did well in their first year under new manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

Before losing to the Dodgers, the Braves swept Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.