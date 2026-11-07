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28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

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PHOENIX, ARIZONA - APRIL 25: Bench Coach Walt Weiss #4 of the Atlanta Braves during the MLB game at Chase Field on April 25, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves finished the 2026 regular season among the best teams in baseball.

That said, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

It will be interesting to see the moves that the Braves make over the offseason, as they are very close to building a World Series title roster.

28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Braves

GettyAnderson Pilar #63 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait during photo day at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2025 in North Port, Florida.

This week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.

Anderson Pilar will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Anderson Pilar elected free agency.”

Looking At Pilar

GettyAnderson Pilar #63 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait during photo day at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2025 in North Port, Florida.

Pilar (who is 28) has yet to make his MLB debut.

He has been with the Braves’ organization since the 2025 season.

MLB.com wrote (on December 11, 2024): “Atlanta Braves purchased contract of RHP Anderson Pilar from Miami Marlins in the Rule 5 Draft.”

GettyAnderson Pilar #63 of the Atlanta Braves poses for a portrait during photo day at CoolToday Park on February 21, 2025 in North Port, Florida.

It will be interesting to see where Pilar lands ahead of the 2027 season.

He has also had stops with the Colorado Rockies and Miami Marlins’ organizations.

Minor League Baseball wrote (on August 24, 2023): “🚨 WE’VE GOT A @spokaneindians NO-HITTER 🚨 @Rockies prospects Anderson Pilar (13 K’s) and Brayan Castillo combine for the club’s first such milestone since 2014:”

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyA detailed view of Ronald Acuña Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves before an at bat during the first inning of the game against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park on September 19, 2026 in Houston, Texas.

The Braves did well in their first year under new manager Walt Weiss.

They won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

Before losing to the Dodgers, the Braves swept Bryce Harper and the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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28-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

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