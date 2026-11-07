Atlanta Braves Pitcher Announced Sudden Personal News

The Atlanta Braves have been off since October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, they still had a very strong regular season.

One of the surprises to their year was the play of Víctor Mederos.

He went 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 30 games.

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Announced Personal News

On Friday, Mederos (and his partner @elianamburgos) announced their engagement on Instagram.

She wrote: “Thank you Jesus 🤍 I always knew it was you! I can’t wait for forever with you as your wife! 10/31/26 was the best day ever!!!!”

Comments On Their Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of their post:

@1prgrl: “I’m so happy for you guys, love you!!! Congratulations!!”

@andreia.albies: “😍😍😍😍 congratulations beautiful!!!”

@sarafskinner: “Love you guys so much much!!! 🥹🥹🥹”

@rolonm: “Some moments are simply gifts from God, and watching you two find each other is one of them. May your love continue to grow, may you always be each other’s safe place, and may God bless every step of your journey together. Los Amo un mundo!! 🤍🤍🤍💍🤍🤍-Tita”

@annamoriley: “Congratulations angels!!! So happy for you!!”

Looking At Mederos

Mederos was picked in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels before a trade to the Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on April 3, 2026): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Victor Mederos to Atlanta Braves for Future Considerations. International Bonus Pool Money.”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.