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Atlanta Braves Pitcher Announced Sudden Personal News

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 1: Victor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after a deep fly ball turns into the final out during the ninth inning to seal an 8-3 victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have been off since October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, they still had a very strong regular season.

One of the surprises to their year was the play of Víctor Mederos.

He went 6-1 with a 3.41 ERA in 30 games.

Atlanta Braves Pitcher Announced Personal News

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves hugs Drake Baldwin #30 of the Atlanta Braves after securing an 8-3 victory against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on August 1, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

On Friday, Mederos (and his partner @elianamburgos) announced their engagement on Instagram.

She wrote: “Thank you Jesus 🤍 I always knew it was you! I can’t wait for forever with you as your wife! 10/31/26 was the best day ever!!!!”

Comments On Their Post

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves reacts following the Braves 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Here’s what people were saying in the comments of their post:

@1prgrl: “I’m so happy for you guys, love you!!! Congratulations!!”

@andreia.albies: “😍😍😍😍 congratulations beautiful!!!”

@sarafskinner: “Love you guys so much much!!! 🥹🥹🥹”

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates defeating the Miami Marlins 9-1 at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

@rolonm: “Some moments are simply gifts from God, and watching you two find each other is one of them. May your love continue to grow, may you always be each other’s safe place, and may God bless every step of your journey together. Los Amo un mundo!! 🤍🤍🤍💍🤍🤍-Tita”

@annamoriley: “Congratulations angels!!! So happy for you!!”

Looking At Mederos

GettyVictor Mederos #58 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park on May 20, 2026 in Miami, Florida.

Mederos was picked in the 6th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

He had spent the first three seasons of his MLB career with the Los Angeles Angels before a trade to the Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on April 3, 2026): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Victor Mederos to Atlanta Braves for Future Considerations. International Bonus Pool Money.”

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to facing the Detroit Tigers at Truist Park on April 29, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves won the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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