27-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves Organization

The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7.

They lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

That said, the Braves still had an incredibly talented roster that looked like a true contender.

27-Year-Old Pitcher Immediately Released By Atlanta Braves

This past week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.

Blayne Enlow will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “RHP Blayne Enlow elected free agency.”

Enlow did not appear in a game (at the MLB level) for the Braves.

He had signed with the organization over the offseason.

MLB.com wrote (on January 8): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent RHP Blayne Enlow to a minor league contract.”

Looking At Enlow

Enlow was picked in the 3rd round of the 2017 MLB Draft by the Minnesota Twins.

He has spent most of his Minor League career with the Twins.

Following his time with their organization, Enlow had a quick stop with the Triple-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants.