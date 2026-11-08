Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released By Current Team

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 09: Tucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves acknowledges the crowd during the World Series Ring Ceremony at Truist Park on April 9, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Adam Hagy/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

It was their first title since 1995.

That said, the Braves have been unable to return to the World Series since that year.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released

GettyTucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves prepares to pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

One player who was on the Braves in 2021 was Tucker Davidson.

This past week, he became a free agent.

Davidson will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Tucker Davidson elected free agency.”

GettyTucker Davidson #30 of the Philadelphia Phillies poses for a portrait during photo day at BayCare Ballpark on February 19, 2026 in Clearwater, Florida.

Davidson had most recently been with the Phillies’ organization.

That said, he only appeared at the Triple-A level.

Looking At Davidson’s Time With Atlanta

GettyTucker Davidson #64 of the Atlanta Braves delivers the pitch against the Houston Astros during the first inning in Game Five of the World Series at Truist Park on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Davidson was picked (by the Braves) in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

The Braves then traded Davidson to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”

Looking At Davidson’s Other Stops

GettyTucker Davidson #32 of the Los Angeles Angels pitches during an 11-5 Chicago White Sox win at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Davidson also had stints with the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles (in addition to the Angels and Braves).

It will be interesting to see where the 30-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

The Braves finished the regular season as the first-place team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

That said, the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released By Current Team

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread

More Heavy on Braves News

More Heavy on Braves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x