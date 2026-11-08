Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released By Current Team

The Atlanta Braves won the World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

It was their first title since 1995.

That said, the Braves have been unable to return to the World Series since that year.

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Immediately Released

One player who was on the Braves in 2021 was Tucker Davidson.

This past week, he became a free agent.

Davidson will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “LHP Tucker Davidson elected free agency.”

Davidson had most recently been with the Phillies’ organization.

That said, he only appeared at the Triple-A level.

Looking At Davidson’s Time With Atlanta

Davidson was picked (by the Braves) in the 19th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the franchise.

The Braves then traded Davidson to the Los Angeles Angels.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2, 2022): “Los Angeles Angels traded RHP Raisel Iglesias to Atlanta Braves for RHP Jesse Chavez and LHP Tucker Davidson.”

Looking At Davidson’s Other Stops

Davidson also had stints with the Kansas City Royals and Baltimore Orioles (in addition to the Angels and Braves).

It will be interesting to see where the 30-year-old lands ahead of the 2027 MLB season.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves finished the regular season as the first-place team in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They beat the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

That said, the Braves lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.