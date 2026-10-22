Atlanta Braves Announce Major Matt Olson News Before World Series

The World Series is almost here. Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field in Milwaukee is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. The series will be broadcast on FOX.

Before the World Series, the Atlanta Braves announced exciting news involving star first baseman Matt Olson.

Atlanta Braves Announce Major Matt Olson News Before Brewers-Rays World Series

The Braves announced that Olson, 32, won his sixth career Fielding Bible Award.

He has won the most Fielding Bible Awards by a first baseman in MLB history.

Olson posted +11 Defensive Runs Saved and +11 Outs Above Average over 1,424 innings at first base this year.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016 with the Oakland Athletics, Olson has recorded +97 DRS and +36 OAA over 11,895 innings at first base.

The Braves wrote on X: Congratulations to Matt Olson on winning his 6th Fielding Bible Award 👏

Looking at Matt Olson

Olson posted 4.0 bWAR this season.

The first baseman slashed .251/.321/.502 with 41 home runs and 93 RBI for Atlanta in 2026.

The Athletics selected Olson with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Olson played for the Athletics from 2016-21.

After the 2021 season, the Braves acquired Olson from the Athletics in a trade. He replaced Freddie Freeman as Atlanta’s starting first baseman.

Olson has posted 35.2 fWAR over his career while hitting .256/.347/.507 (132 wRC+).

The first baseman has 329 career home runs and 901 RBI.

Olson is a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner and a former Silver Slugger.