LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)
The World Series is almost here. Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field in Milwaukee is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. The series will be broadcast on FOX.
The first baseman slashed .251/.321/.502 with 41 home runs and 93 RBI for Atlanta in 2026.
The Athletics selected Olson with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.
Olson played for the Athletics from 2016-21.
After the 2021 season, the Braves acquired Olson from the Athletics in a trade. He replaced Freddie Freeman as Atlanta’s starting first baseman.
Olson has posted 35.2 fWAR over his career while hitting .256/.347/.507 (132 wRC+).
The first baseman has 329 career home runs and 901 RBI.
Olson is a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner and a former Silver Slugger.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Announce Major Matt Olson News Before World Series