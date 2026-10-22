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Atlanta Braves Announce Major Matt Olson News Before World Series

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National League Division Series: Atlanta Braves v Los Angeles Dodgers - Game Two
Getty
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 04: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers in game two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 04, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

The World Series is almost here. Game 1 of the Fall Classic between the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays at American Family Field in Milwaukee is scheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Friday. The series will be broadcast on FOX.

Before the World Series, the Atlanta Braves announced exciting news involving star first baseman Matt Olson.

Atlanta Braves Announce Major Matt Olson News Before Brewers-Rays World Series

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the seventh inning in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Braves announced that Olson, 32, won his sixth career Fielding Bible Award.

He has won the most Fielding Bible Awards by a first baseman in MLB history.

Atlanta Braves v Arizona Diamondbacks
GettyPHOENIX, ARIZONA – JULY 08: Infielder Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves throws the ball in after a sliding catch during the sixth inning of the MLB game against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on July 08, 2024 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Olson posted +11 Defensive Runs Saved and +11 Outs Above Average over 1,424 innings at first base this year.

Since making his MLB debut in 2016 with the Oakland Athletics, Olson has recorded +97 DRS and +36 OAA over 11,895 innings at first base.

The Braves wrote on X: Congratulations to Matt Olson on winning his 6th Fielding Bible Award 👏

Looking at Matt Olson

Atlanta Braves v New York Mets
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 27: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves attempts to catch a ball during the sixth inning against the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 27, 2026 in the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Ishika Samant/Getty Images)

Olson posted 4.0 bWAR this season.

The first baseman slashed .251/.321/.502 with 41 home runs and 93 RBI for Atlanta in 2026.

National League Wild Card Series: Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves - Game Three
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 01: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates in the locker room after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Athletics selected Olson with the No. 47 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft.

Olson played for the Athletics from 2016-21.

Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Oakland Athletics
GettyOAKLAND, CA – MARCH 29: Matt Olson #28 of the Oakland Athletics is presented with his Rawlings 2018 Gold Glove Award by former Oakland Athletics gold glover Eric Chavez prior to the start of his game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on March 29, 2019 in Oakland, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

After the 2021 season, the Braves acquired Olson from the Athletics in a trade. He replaced Freddie Freeman as Atlanta’s starting first baseman.

Olson has posted 35.2 fWAR over his career while hitting .256/.347/.507 (132 wRC+).

Division Series - Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies - Game Four
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 15: Matt Olson #28 of the Atlanta Braves runs the bases following a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Citizens Bank Park on October 15, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The first baseman has 329 career home runs and 901 RBI.

Olson is a four-time All-Star, three-time Gold Glove Award winner and a former Silver Slugger.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Major Matt Olson News Before World Series

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