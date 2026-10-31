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Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Player After Release

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CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - MAY 05: Vidal Bruján #17 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after catching a fly ball to end the eighth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Wrigley Field on May 05, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a very strong 2026 regular season.

That said, they played their final game of the year on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Player

GettyVidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets throws to Bo Bichette #19 of the New York Mets after an out in the first inning against the Atlanta Braves at Citi Field on June 13, 2026 in New York City.

Earlier this month, Vidal Brujan elected free agency from the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “SS Vidal Bruján elected free agency.”

Brujan is coming off a year where he appeared in nine games for New York.

GettyVidal Bruján #2 of the New York Mets bunts in the winning run in the twelfth inning during a baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park on May 18, 2026 in Washington, DC.

It’s now been announced that Brujan has signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent SS Vidal Bruján to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on October 31): “SS Vidal Bruján assigned to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Looking At Brujan

GettyVidal Brujan #17 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from third base in the ninth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Truist Park on September 06, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

Brujan had spent part of the 2025 season playing for the Braves, so they are familiar with each other.

He batted .268 in 23 games for the franchise.

Before the Braves, Brujan played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles over six seasons at the MLB level.

GettyVidal Brujan #7 of the Tampa Bay Rays celebrates his first career home run as he rounds the bases against the Minnesota Twins in the seventh inning of the game at Target Field on June 10, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. 

His longest stint came with the Rays (three seasons).

In 2024, Brujan had a career-high 55 hits for the Marlins.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Player After Release

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