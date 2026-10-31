Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Player After Release

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a very strong 2026 regular season.

That said, they played their final game of the year on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Atlanta Braves Quietly Sign 6-Year MLB Player

Earlier this month, Vidal Brujan elected free agency from the New York Mets.

MLB.com wrote (on October 15): “SS Vidal Bruján elected free agency.”

Brujan is coming off a year where he appeared in nine games for New York.

It’s now been announced that Brujan has signed a deal with the Atlanta Braves.

MLB.com wrote (on October 30): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent SS Vidal Bruján to a minor league contract.”

MLB.com wrote (on October 31): “SS Vidal Bruján assigned to Gwinnett Stripers.”

Looking At Brujan

Brujan had spent part of the 2025 season playing for the Braves, so they are familiar with each other.

He batted .268 in 23 games for the franchise.

Before the Braves, Brujan played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins, Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles over six seasons at the MLB level.

His longest stint came with the Rays (three seasons).

In 2024, Brujan had a career-high 55 hits for the Marlins.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves won the National League East division title with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

They last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.