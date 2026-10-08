Atlanta Braves Set Disastrous MLB History in NLDS Loss

The Atlanta Braves have an opportunity to win a home playoff game and force a Game 5 in their NLDS series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yet they couldn’t win either game and were sent home with a 4-1 loss in Game 4.

One of the many reasons the Braves lost this season was their inability to hit with runners on base.

The Braves’ bats failed them this series, and OptaSTATS pointed directly to the issue. OptaStats said, “The Braves went 1-for-23 (.043) with runners in scoring position in the series against the Dodgers. That’s the second-lowest batting average with RISP in a postseason series in MLB history.”

The Braves went 1-for-23 (.043) with runners in scoring position in the series against the Dodgers. That’s the second-lowest batting average with RISP in a postseason series in MLB history (min. 20 AB with RISP), behind only the Dodgers in the 1966 World Series (0-for-22). — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 8, 2026

It’s hard to believe a team can perform that badly with runners in scoring position, but that is why the Braves are headed home. Many of the Braves’ top hitters were not just bad this series, but throughout the postseason.

Braves Hitters Go Quiet in October

Only two hitters showed up for the Braves during the playoffs. That was Michael Harris II and Ozzie Albies. According to Aaron Schmidt, Harris had an OPS of 1.115 while Albies had a 1.067. Yet the rest of their lineup cost them.

In many games this postseason, the Braves’ top three hitters were Drake Baldwin, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Matt Olson.

Their OPS were: Olson at .459, Acuna Jr. at .425, and Baldwin at .348. It was a disastrous postseason for these players, and the Braves paid for it.

Of the #Braves’ qualified hitters, just two finished the postseason with an OPS above .513: Michael Harris II – 1.115

Ozzie Albies – 1.067

Austin Riley – .513

Mauricio Dubon – .507

Matt Olson – .459

Ronald Acuña Jr. – .425

Drake Baldwin – .348 — Aaron Schmidt (@AaronTSchmidt) October 8, 2026

You cannot beat a team like the Dodgers unless you play at a high level in all phases. The Braves clearly did not do enough of that. The way this season ended will leave a bad taste in many mouths.

Losing a playoff series like this may bring on significant changes to a team that won 94 games during the regular season.