Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

The Atlanta Braves were one of the true contenders in the National League.

Despite losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS, it’s fair to assume they had a roster that was capable of competing for a title.

During the middle of the year, the Braves made several trades to improve their roster.

One of those additions was Lane Thomas.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Kansas City Royals traded CF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to Atlanta Braves for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun.”

Unfortunately, Thomas missed time with an injury following the trade.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Atlanta Braves placed LF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to September 8, 2026. Strained left intercostal muscle.”

Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Player Becomes Free Agent

This week, news came out that Thomas is officially a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Lane Thomas elected free agency.”

Looking At Thomas

Thomas was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the Cardinals, Thomas played part of four years with the Washington Nationals.

Thomas then had a stint with the Cleveland Guardians (before the Royals and Braves).

His wife (Chase Henry Thomas) sent out a post to Instagram after the trade to Atlanta.

She wrote (on August 2): “We could not have loved our time in KC more. Thank you to everyone who made it feel like home. 🫶💙 Excited for our next chapter- Let’s go Braves!!”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.

They have been unable to return to the World Series since that year.