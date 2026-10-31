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Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Truist Park on April 11, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves were one of the true contenders in the National League.

Despite losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS, it’s fair to assume they had a roster that was capable of competing for a title.

During the middle of the year, the Braves made several trades to improve their roster.

One of those additions was Lane Thomas.

MLB.com wrote (on August 2): “Kansas City Royals traded CF Lane Thomas and LHP Bailey Falter to Atlanta Braves for LHP Carter Holton and RHP Lucas Braun.”

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves hits for a double in the sixth inning of a game against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on August 6, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Unfortunately, Thomas missed time with an injury following the trade.

MLB.com wrote (on September 11): “Atlanta Braves placed LF Lane Thomas on the 10-day injured list retroactive to September 8, 2026. Strained left intercostal muscle.”

Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Player Becomes Free Agent

GettyLane Thomas #20 of the Atlanta Braves at bat during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on September 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

This week, news came out that Thomas is officially a free agent.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on October 29): “RF Lane Thomas elected free agency.”

Looking At Thomas

GettyLane Thomas #15 of the Kansas City Royals in action during game one of a doubleheader against the Milwaukee Brewers at Kauffman Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Thomas was picked in the 5th round of the 2014 MLB Draft.

He spent the first 2.5 seasons of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Following the Cardinals, Thomas played part of four years with the Washington Nationals.

GettyLane Thomas #28 of the Washington Nationals celebrates after hitting an RBI-double against the Cincinnati Reds during the seventh inning at Nationals Park on July 20, 2024 in Washington, DC.

Thomas then had a stint with the Cleveland Guardians (before the Royals and Braves).

His wife (Chase Henry Thomas) sent out a post to Instagram after the trade to Atlanta.

She wrote (on August 2): “We could not have loved our time in KC more. Thank you to everyone who made it feel like home. 🫶💙 Excited for our next chapter- Let’s go Braves!!”

Looking At The Braves

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.

They have been unable to return to the World Series since that year.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Recently Acquired Atlanta Braves Player Immediately Becomes Free Agent

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