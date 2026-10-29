Atlanta Braves Announce $17 Million Decision on Superstar Ronald Acuna Jr.

The Atlanta Braves’ season ended a few weeks ago when they fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

On Wednesday night, the MLB season officially came to a close, with the Milwaukee Brewers winning their first-ever World Series title after beating the Tampa Bay Rays in five games.

With the championship decided, the offseason now takes center stage. Free agency officially began Thursday, though MLB’s quiet period runs through Nov. 2, allowing teams to negotiate with their own free agents before players can talk with other teams around the league.

The Braves have 11 free agents to consider this offseason, but they also faced a major decision regarding superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. on Thursday.

Braves Make $17 Million Decision on Acuña Jr.

Atlanta had to decide whether to exercise Acuna Jr.’s club option, which would keep him under contract for the 2027 season at $17 million.

Acuna originally signed an eight-year, $100 million team-friendly extension with the Braves in 2019. However, the guaranteed portion of that deal ended after this season, with back-to-back club options covering 2027 and 2028.

On Thursday, the Braves announced they would exercise Acuna Jr.’s option for 2027. They also exercised Ozzie Albies’ option, keeping both players in Atlanta for another season.

Via Braves social media account: “The #Braves today exercised options for OF Ronald Acuña Jr. and INF Ozzie Albies for the 2027 season. Atlanta also reinstated RHPs Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep, as well as LHP Joey Wentz, from the 60-day injured list.

The #Braves today exercised options for OF Ronald Acuña Jr. and INF Ozzie Albies for the 2027 season. Atlanta also reinstated RHPs Spencer Schwellenbach, Spencer Strider and Hurston Waldrep, as well as LHP Joey Wentz, from the 60-day injured list. — Atlanta Braves (@Braves) October 29, 2026

Acuna Jr.’s 2026 Season With the Braves

It was an up-and-down 2026 campaign for Acuna Jr., who missed time with an injury. He also struggled to find his footing during the postseason.

Acuna Jr. appeared in 107 regular-season games, hitting .255 with 104 hits, 20 home runs and 55 RBIs. He also posted a .451 slugging percentage and a .796 OPS.

During the postseason, he recorded just three hits in 24 at-bats across seven games, finishing without a home run or an RBI.