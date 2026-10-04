Braves Announce Ray Kerr Decision for NLDS Game 2 vs. Dodgers

The Atlanta Braves are going back to the well.

They called upon Ray Kerr to start the decisive game of the NL Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies. Now facing the Los Angeles Dodgers for NLDS Game 2 on Sunday night, the Braves are running it back with Kerr.

It was uncertain who they’d start on Sunday night.

Some wondered if Chris Sale would be ready to go.

There were also suggestions of other potential openers.

In the end, Kerr is going to get another chance.

Braves Announce Ray Ker Decision

The news emerged Sunday afternoon that Kerr will be getting the start.

Ray Kerr will start for the Braves tonight — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 4, 2026

It sounds like whenever Kerr comes out of the game, Grant Holmes will likely be the bulk guy.

I’ll now be surprised if Chris Sale starts tonight. My guess is the Braves will start Grant Holmes or possibly have him follow an opener. Kerr threw 47 pitches Thursday. Not sure he’s an option. The good news is every high-leverage reliever is available. Fuentes could go multiple innings. — Mark Bowman (@mlbbowman) October 4, 2026

Kerr, of course, was the hero in Game 3 of that Phillies series, when a loss would’ve ended the Braves season.

He went 3.1 scoreless innings to provide the peak moment in an epic baseball journey.

Ray Kerr’s Baseball Origin Story

He played high school ball in Reno, Nevada, then went to play for two years at Mendocino College in California. He left baseball after that and worked multiple jobs away from the diamond.

Kerr was convinced by a new coach at another junior college, Lassen College, to play there — and his time there earned him a spot in the Alaska Baseball League, a summer league where he got up to 93 miles per hour on his fastball and got noticed.

The Seattle Mariners signed Kerr as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

It took Kerr five years in the minors, as well as a trade from Seattle to San Diego, to eventually get his debut.

Before Thursday night, Kerr had pitched 48 games in his MLB career across parts of four seasons with the Padres and Braves. Yes, he had made the major leagues, but he still didn’t seem likely to hold a featured role anytime soon.

The Braves like Kerr as an opener because of his ability to get left-handed hitters out.

The Dodgers have Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman near the top of their order — similar to how the Phillies had Kyle Schwarber and Bryce Harper.

It’s not clear if Kerr will be able to get 10 outs again. He’s working on two days rest, and that was a longer outing than usual for Kerr.

But the Braves will take whatever Kerr can give them. Clearly, they believe in him, and he’s given them plenty of reason for that to be true.