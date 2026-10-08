Braves Arrive at $17 Million Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision Point

The Atlanta Braves don’t have a ton of contract decisions to make this offseason.

Technically, one of them involves Ronald Acuña Jr.

It actually shouldn’t be a hard one, but it’s something the Braves will have to officially take into account as they get their salaries in order for the 2027 season.

Of course, with a lockout pending, this offseason might get messy.

But the Braves are officially at the offseason now. They lost in Game 4 of the NLDS to be eliminated by the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Acuña made an out in his final at bat of the season, a groundout to short, and so he goes into the offseason after a brutal postseason.

It won’t change his future status in Atlanta — or certainly, it shouldn’t — but it’s not clear if Acuña will ever scale the grandest heights that he once did ever again.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Decision With Contract

Acuna’s contract has a $17 million club option for the 2027 season.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan, in an article in mid-September, slotted that contract under the option “likely to be picked up by the team” heading.

That’s an understatement.

There’s no world where the Braves turn down this contract option for Acuna.

All of the baseball world would be shocked if Acuna isn’t playing for that money for the Braves next season (assuming a potential lockout doesn’t take out the whole year).

Acuna signed his current contract before the 2019 season, and it was for eight years and $100 million.

Much like with Ozzie Albies (seven years, $35 million), Acuna was taking long-term financial security in exchange for a deal that could end up looking undercooked by the team it reaches its conclusion.

The Braves have certainly gotten their money’s worth out of the contract, and they aren’t close to done.

Not only does Acuna have a club option that will pay him $17 million in 2027. He has another club option for 2028 that will also pay him $17 million.

The Braves have essentially been underpaying Acuna relative to fair-market value for the entirety of the deal.

Acuna has still gotten a lot of money, but he sure could’ve gotten more if he waited it out.

Braves Future

The Braves have a similar contract on the aforementioned Albies, one that’s so far below fair market value that there’s no question they’ll exercise that club option, too.

Atlanta structured a lot of its roster with these longer-term deals, so they don’t have a ton of pivotal free agents this offseason.

Somewhere, though, they’re going to have to find some extra juice to help them overcome a team like the Dodgers.

It didn’t happen in 2026. The Braves will have to hope Acuna gets back to normal, that the 2027 season happens at all, and that they can grow enough to spoil the Hollywood party next year.