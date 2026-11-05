Braves Predicted to Land All-Star Ace in Massive Offseason Move

The Atlanta Braves are entering a crucial offseason after the team fell short in the playoffs yet again.

Atlanta was eliminated in four games by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League Division Series, despite the team coming into the playoffs feeling confident. The Braves were a step behind the other elite teams in the NL, and it showed in the postseason.

As the Braves enter the upcoming winter, the front office has a lot of work to do around the roster, hoping to get this team back to being real contenders. Atlanta has some strong pieces to work with, but the team as a whole needs work done.

One major area of concern this offseason has to come from the starting rotation, with the Braves desperately needing some help. Atlanta could look to target some big names either in free agency or via trade, giving the team a boost for next year.

Braves Linked to Ace

One name that could make sense for the Braves to consider going after is Tampa Bay Rays ace Shane McClanahan. McClanahan was injured during the Rays’ run to the World Series, leaving the thought of the team trading him this offseason.

MLB analyst Dayn Perry of CBS Sports mentioned McClanahan as an option for the Braves, given their need for another starter. Atlanta could look to make a deal for him, giving themselves another quality arm behind ace Chris Sale.

“McClanahan’s long and labored comeback from Tommy John surgery was finally realized this past season, and he turned in a strong age-29 campaign for the Rays. These, though, are the Rays, and McClanahan’s forthcoming arbitration payday combined with his uncertain health history may prompt them to shop him to pitching-starved fellow contenders. He carries risk, of course, but there will no doubt be potential takers lining up for him,” Perry wrote.

McClanahan made 24 starts for the Rays during the regular season, posting a 3.36 ERA over 118.0 innings of work. The left-hander has been very good when healthy, and he could be a prime trade target for the upcoming offseason.

Should the Braves Make This Trade?

Given how badly the Braves need another starting pitcher for next season, going after McClanahan does make sense. After Sale, the Braves don’t really have many strong options, especially with all the injuries that the team has seen.

Atlanta still has Spencer Strider, but he can’t be trusted after not being available once again this year. McClanahan could be a solid bet for the Braves to consider, even with the injury that he suffered at the end of the 2026 season.

The left-hander has been one of the better arms in baseball over the last few years, giving the Rays a massive boost in the rotation. Sale isn’t getting any younger, and McClanahan could be a nice replacement for him when he does call it quits.

McClanahan will be a free agent at the end of the 2027 season, so at worst, if the pairing does work out, Atlanta can move on. This move could help the Braves get back into World Series contention for 2027, offering them a legit ace for the year.