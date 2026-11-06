Atlanta Braves Announce New Front Office Hire

According to multiple reports on Thursday, November 5, the Atlanta Braves are bringing in Perry Minasian into their front office.

BatteryPower.com’s Demetrius Bell wrote:

“Now, former Angels GM Perry Minasian is returning to the Braves to work with Alex Anthopoulos once again. Bob Nightengale of USA Today was the first to report the news and Jesús Cano of The Athletic added on that Minasian is returning in the same role as Dana Brown, so those two will be working together.”

The news comes a few days after it was announced that former Astros GM Dana Brown also landed a new position in the Braves’ front office.

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More on Perry Minasian’s MLB Career

MLBTR.com’s Anthony Franco quickly hit the news about the Minasian hire, and wrote:

“Brown and Minasian are experienced talent evaluators who clearly still have the trust of longtime Atlanta president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. Minasian also had scouting experience with the Blue Jays when Anthopoulos was running the Toronto front office. The Angels failed to make the postseason during Minasian’s five and a half seasons running baseball operations. He inherited one of the more difficult situations in the league, as owner Arte Moreno steadfastly refused to rebuild despite the team’s inability to produce talent from within the farm system.”

Minasian was dismissed from the Angels this past season in favor of John Mozeliak taking over.

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What Does Front Office Moves Mean for Braves

Well, this is good news for the Braves in the sense that Alex Anthopoulos is adding trusted members to the front office.

Does this mean the Braves will start making more trades/signings? That’s unlikely, but perhaps Minasian and Dana Brown can provide some positive intel on the inner workings of the organization.

However, it sounds like Perry Minasian will handle scouting duties on the minor-league/pre-minors side of things.

In Minasian’s previous role with the Braves, he served as the assistant general manager before landing a GM job with the Los Angeles Angels.

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