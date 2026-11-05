Ex-Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Quietly Becomes MLB Free Agent

Free agency is now open across Major League Baseball, so it’s a good time to take a look at former Atlanta Braves players who have recently hit the open market.

Today, we’ll be taking a look at a former Braves World Series champion, Cristian Pache, who recently departed from the New York Mets organization.

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Former Braves Player Hits Free Agency

On November 2, former Braves outfielder Cristian Pache elected free agency with the Mets and can now be signed by any of the 30 MLB teams. It will be interesting to see if the Braves are interested in re-signing him, but with his current stats, it feels unlikely.

Pache was a member of Atlanta’s 2021 World Series champion team.

The 27-year-old outfielder made his MLB debut with the Braves in 2020, but did not log many at-bats. Pache came up with the Braves as a top prospect.

In 2021, the season before he was traded to Oakland, Pache batted .111 over 22 games and 63 at-bats.

He can provide good defense, but the young outfielder has had a very hard time finding production with the bat.

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Taking a Quick Look at Cristian Pache’s MLB Career

In 2026, Pache logged eight at-bats with the Mets, and he recorded just one hit.

Along with the Braves and Mets, Pache has also played for the Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies, Miami Marlins, and Baltimore Orioles across parts of six seasons.

So as you can see, a lot of MLB teams have given Pache a shot at the big-league level.

Across 565 career at-bats, he carries a bWAR of -1.4 with a batting average of .181 and a lifetime OPS+ of 45.

If he wants another crack in MLB, Pache will need to show production with the bat in the minors before he joins another big-league roster.

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