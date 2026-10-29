World Series Champ Still a Free Agent 554 Days After Last MLB Pitch

It was just three years ago that José Leclerc was standing on the mound in the World Series. Pitching for the Texas Rangers, who won that World Series 4-1 over the Arizona Diamondbacks, Leclerc tossed 3 1/3 scoreless innings in his three appearances, allowing only 1 hit.

He was even credited with the win in Game 1, retiring all 6 batters he faced in the 10th and 11th innings, before the Rangers’ Adolis Garcia won it with a walk-off home run. And he got the save in Game 3.

But now, as the Milwaukee Brewers and Tampa Bay Rays battle for the World Series trophy, Leclerc remains a free agent 554 days after throwing his last major league pitch, on April 22, 2025 for the Athletics against his one-time club, Texas. The former Rangers closer has had no major-league or minor-league contract reported since the San Diego Padres released him last month.

The Padres cut the right-hander loose from Triple-A El Paso on Sept. 7, ending a minor-league stint spent rehabbing from shoulder surgery.

Born Dec. 19, 1993, in Esperanza, Dominican Republic, Leclerc stands 6-foot and weighs 195 pounds. He signed with Texas as an international free agent on Nov. 20, 2010, and worked through the Rangers’ farm system before debuting July 6, 2016, against Boston.

Through 2025, he owns a 12-21 record, 3.34 ERA, 41 saves and 481 strikeouts across 360 games, 3 of them starts. The Rangers named him their Pitcher of the Year in 2018. Tommy John surgery then forced him to miss the entire 2021 season.

Rangers Closer José Leclerc’s 2023 Postseason Role

Leclerc worked 57 games for Texas in 2023, going 0-2 with a 2.68 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 4 saves over 57 innings.

October brought a heavier load. He pitched in 13 postseason games, finishing 1-1 with a 3.29 ERA, 14 strikeouts and 4 saves in 13.2 innings.

Early in that run, he became the first pitcher in MLB history to close his team’s first 7 postseason games, as the Rangers opened the playoffs 7-0.

In the World Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Leclerc made 3 appearances, allowing no runs over 3.1 innings with 4 strikeouts and 1 save, which came in Game 3. Texas won the series 4-1 for the first and only championship in franchise history.

José Leclerc’s Transactions Since the World Series

Leclerc went 6-5 with a 4.32 ERA in 64 appearances for the Rangers in 2024, striking out 89 and saving 1 game. He elected free agency around Oct. 31 of that year.

The Athletics then signed him to a one-year, $10 million deal on Jan. 17, 2025.

The stay with the Athletics ended almost before it began. Leclerc made 10 appearances, going 0-1 with a 6.00 ERA, 8 strikeouts and 5 walks in 9 innings. He landed on the 15-day injured list April 23 with a right lat strain and moved to the 60-day list a week later.

He underwent season-ending shoulder surgery around July 25, performed by Rangers team surgeon Dr. Keith Meister. Leclerc elected free agency again on Nov. 2, 2025.

San Diego signed him to a minor-league contract March 27, 2026, and assigned him to El Paso. The Padres placed him on the 60-day injured list in April while he continued rehabbing, and he returned to game action in July, working at multiple levels of their system.

The results were rough. Leclerc posted a 7.77 ERA over 24.1 innings in the minors, with 26 strikeouts and 12 walks. His ERA at Triple-A was 11.74, and his velocity sat below its peak levels.

He now heads into the winter as a candidate for another minor-league deal while his recovery continues. Leclerc turns 33 on Dec. 19.