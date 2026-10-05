Braves Predicted to Part Ways With Spencer Strider

Spencer Strider seemed at one point like he might develop into the best pitcher in all of Major League Baseball.

Those days are gone, though. The Atlanta Braves don’t have Strider available to them as they compete in the 2026 postseason.

And at least some are beginning to wonder whether Strider will ever pitch for the Braves again.

Spencer Strider Trade Prediction

In a new article by Bleacher Report’s Kerry Miller, it’s predicted that Strider won’t play for the Braves in 2027. Instead, this prediction says that Strider will get moved this offseason in a trade.

The predicted trade would send Strider to the Baltimore Orioles.

In return, the Orioles would trade the Braves shortstop prospect Wehiwa Aloy and outfield prospect Nate George.

Miller notes that it was suggested that the Braves might’ve traded Strider to the Rangers for Jacob deGrom over the summer.

That didn’t happen, but it could point to Strider’s days being numbered.