Controversial Atlanta Braves Player Elects Free Agency After Yankees Departure

With MLB free agency officially open across the league, there’s a plethora of players who will be joining new teams this offseason.

On November 2, several players decided to elect free agency in hopes of potentially finding a better opportunity elsewhere for their careers.

One player who is notable to the Atlanta Braves organization is controversial outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who has departed from the New York Yankees (Yes, he was with the Yankees in their minor-league system).

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Jarred Kelenic Becomes MLB Free Agent

Former Atlanta Braves player Jarred Kelenic is now an MLB free agent.

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/2):

“RF Jarred Kelenic elected free agency.”

Electing free agency is no surprise to Kelenic, as he did so a few times during the 2026 season.

New York signed him to a minors deal in late August, but he didn’t log a game with the Yankees MLB club.

Kelenic, once a top prospect in MLB, has had trouble finding his footing in the Bigs. In 2026, across 36 games (with the Rangers and White Sox), Kelenic batted .219 in 73 at-bats.

Perhaps the best season of his MLB career came in 2024 with the Atlanta Braves.

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Jarred Kelenic’s Tenure with the Atlanta Braves

Jarred Kelenic joined the Atlanta Braves before the 2024 season.

During that campaign, Kelenic clubbed 15 home runs (career-high) in 131 games.

However, his 2025 season was much more sluggish, as Kelenic batted .167 over 60 at-bats, which led to his release from the organization.

He’s since bounced around between organizations, and despite posting good numbers in the minors, MLB clubs are hesitant to give Kelenic everyday reps due to a lack of production in recent seasons.

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