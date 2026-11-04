Hi, Subscriber

Controversial Atlanta Braves Player Elects Free Agency After Yankees Departure

  • 194 Views
  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Texas Rangers v Los Angeles Angels
Getty
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 12: Jarred Kelenic #25 of the Texas Rangers reacts after striking out swinging during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on August 12, 2026 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Ryan Sirius Sun/Getty Images)

With MLB free agency officially open across the league, there’s a plethora of players who will be joining new teams this offseason.

On November 2, several players decided to elect free agency in hopes of potentially finding a better opportunity elsewhere for their careers.

One player who is notable to the Atlanta Braves organization is controversial outfielder Jarred Kelenic, who has departed from the New York Yankees (Yes, he was with the Yankees in their minor-league system).

More MLB on Heavy: Pitching a Braves-Angels Trade for Zach Neto Amid Rumors

Jarred Kelenic Becomes MLB Free Agent

Minnesota Twins v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 20: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves advances to third base on a single by Alex Verdugo #8 in the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Truist Park on April 20, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Former Atlanta Braves player Jarred Kelenic is now an MLB free agent.

MiLB.com wrote (on 11/2):

“RF Jarred Kelenic elected free agency.”

Electing free agency is no surprise to Kelenic, as he did so a few times during the 2026 season.

New York signed him to a minors deal in late August, but he didn’t log a game with the Yankees MLB club.

Kelenic, once a top prospect in MLB, has had trouble finding his footing in the Bigs. In 2026, across 36 games (with the Rangers and White Sox), Kelenic batted .219 in 73 at-bats.

Perhaps the best season of his MLB career came in 2024 with the Atlanta Braves.

More MLB on Heavy: Atlanta Braves 5-Year Player Quietly Becomes MLB Free Agent

Jarred Kelenic’s Tenure with the Atlanta Braves

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – APRIL 08: Jarred Kelenic #24 of the Atlanta Braves dives and catches a line out by Max Kepler #17 of the Philadelphia Phillies to lead off the ninth inning at Truist Park on April 08, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Jarred Kelenic joined the Atlanta Braves before the 2024 season.

During that campaign, Kelenic clubbed 15 home runs (career-high) in 131 games.

However, his 2025 season was much more sluggish, as Kelenic batted .167 over 60 at-bats, which led to his release from the organization.

He’s since bounced around between organizations, and despite posting good numbers in the minors, MLB clubs are hesitant to give Kelenic everyday reps due to a lack of production in recent seasons.

More MLB on Heavy: 14-Year MLB Player Quietly Becomes Atlanta Braves Free Agent

TJ French covers the MLB for Heavy. TJ is a graduate of the University of Georgia. He has 2+ years of writing experience. Follow TJ French on X: @tj_french5 More about TJ French

0 Comments

Controversial Atlanta Braves Player Elects Free Agency After Yankees Departure

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

More Heavy on Braves News

More Heavy on Braves News ↓
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x