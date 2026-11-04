Braves Send Clear Message With Major Coaching Staff Decision

The dreams of the Atlanta Braves came to a close at the hands of the then-defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers, who defeated them in the American League Division Series.

And as the offseason work begins, news has come out on Wednesday morning regarding the fates of several members of the club’s coaching staff.

According to a newly released report from team beat writer Jesús Cano, the club will be retaining its entire coaching staff for the upcoming 2027 season.

The Atlanta Braves Will Retain Their Entire Coaching Staff For The 2027 Season

According to a newly released report from team beat writer Jesús Cano, the club will be retaining its entire coaching staff for the upcoming 2027 season.

“The Atlanta Braves will retain their entire coaching staff for the upcoming season, a team source familiar with the decision told The Athletic on the condition of anonymity to discuss personnel matters,” Cano wrote.

“The most significant holdover is hitting coach Tim Hyers, who joined the Braves on a two-year contract before the 2025 season and shepherded a group that scored the eighth-most runs in MLB in 2026. Hyers, who was formerly on the Texas Rangers’ coaching staff that won the 2023 World Series, will continue working alongside assistant hitting coach Darnell Coles.”

Cano went on to report that bench coach Tony Mansolino will remain in place, along with first and third base coaches Antoan Richardson and Tommy Watkins. Additionally, pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, bullpen coach J.P. Martinez, and catching coach Dustin Garneau are all coming back.

Braves Manager Walt Weiss Was Nominated For A Major Award

In his first season as Braves manager, Walt Weiss guided the team to an impressive 94-68 record, winning the National League East Division – their seventh division title in nine seasons.

As a result, Weiss was officially named a finalist to take home the National League Manager of the Year Award.