27-Year-Old Immediately Leaves Atlanta Braves Organization

The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Parkr.

They were eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS.

27-Year-Old Immediately Leaves Braves Organization

This week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.

Jair Camargo will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Jair Camargo elected free agency.”

It will be interesting to see where Camargo lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.

There is always the chance that he could return to the Braves’ organization.

Looking At Camargo