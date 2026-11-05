ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 20: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves calls for a pitching change during the seventh inning against the San Diego Padres at Truist Park on July 20, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Jair Camargo elected free agency.”
It will be interesting to see where Camargo lands before the start of 2027 Spring Training.
There is always the chance that he could return to the Braves’ organization.
Looking At Camargo
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers by a score of 4-1 at Truist Parkr.They were eliminated in Game 4 of the NLDS.27-Year-Old Immediately Leaves Braves OrganizationThis week, a member of the Braves’ organization became a free agent.Jair Camargo will be available to sign with any […]
27-Year-Old Immediately Leaves Atlanta Braves Organization