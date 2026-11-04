ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Eric Haase elected free agency.”
Haase did not appear in an MLB game for the Braves.
He had been signed in the middle of the 2026 season.
MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”
Haase started out the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.That said, they played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost Game 4 of the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From AtlantaThis week, news came out that a veteran player had elected free agency […]
9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From Atlanta Braves Organization