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9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From Atlanta Braves Organization

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves walks to the dugout during the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.

That said, they played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost Game 4 of the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From Atlanta

GettyEric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants on deck during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona.

This week, news came out that a veteran player had elected free agency from the Braves.

Eric Haase will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Eric Haase elected free agency.”

GettyEric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants of the San Francisco Giants poses for a portrait during photo day at Scottsdale Stadium on February 19, 2026 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Haase did not appear in an MLB game for the Braves.

He had been signed in the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”

GettyEric Haase #18 of the San Francisco Giants throws to first base during the MLB game at Chase Field on June 29, 2026 in Phoenix, Arizona. 

Haase started out the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants.

 

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From Atlanta Braves Organization

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