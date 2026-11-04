9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From Atlanta Braves Organization

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a strong regular season.

That said, they played their final game of the season on October 7 when they lost Game 4 of the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers (at home).

9-Year MLB Player Immediately Released From Atlanta

This week, news came out that a veteran player had elected free agency from the Braves.

Eric Haase will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Eric Haase elected free agency.”

Haase did not appear in an MLB game for the Braves.

He had been signed in the middle of the 2026 season.

MLB.com wrote (on September 1): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent C Eric Haase to a minor league contract.”

Haase started out the 2026 season with the San Francisco Giants.