5 Atlanta Braves Players Quietly Become MLB Free Agents

The Atlanta Braves have many key decisions to make with some of their star players from the 2026 season, as MLB free agency is officially open.

A few of those players include Mauricio Dubon, Tyler Mahle, and Raisel Iglesias.

Today, we’ll be focusing on a handful of Braves players who aren’t as recognizable, but had an impact on the organization during this past year.

A couple of days ago (11/2), 5 Atlanta Braves elected free agency, according to MiLB.com’s transactions tracker.

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5 Braves Players Hit MLB Free Agency

MiLB.com noted all the recent roster decisions by Braves players:

“C Jair Camargo elected free agency.”

“C Sandy León elected free agency.”

“RHP Anderson Pilar elected free agency.”

“CF DaShawn Keirsey Jr. elected free agency.”

“RF José Azócar elected free agency.”

All of these players (except Anderson Pilar) logged at least a handful of at-bats for the Atlanta Braves in 2026.

Sandy Leon and Jair Camargo are depth catchers, but when Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy were on the IL, they both recorded some playing time. Neither had great stats, but their roles are clear.

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MLB free agency is now open, as noted, and the Atlanta Braves are certainly expected to spend money in some capacity.

Whether it be on their own free agents or in the open market, the Braves had a great 2026 season, and the front office should be eager to make big splash additions.

Will the Braves players above be re-signed by the organization? That remains unknown, but those are storylines to watch as the offseason progresses, as well as what other free agents Atlanta may decide to pursue in the coming month (before a looming lockout).

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