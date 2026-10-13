Braves Predicted to Trade for Orioles Superstar — But Could Cost Didier Fuentes

The Atlanta Braves need to find a way to take a step forward in the 2027 MLB season.

They had a great 2026 campaign but lost in the NLDS to the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Milwaukee Brewers may well end L.A.’s reign in the NLCS, but the Braves will be at home watching rather than still playing.

That raises the possibility of just about anything and everything for this offseason.

Analysts are already wondering whether the Braves would trade the likes of Ronald Acuna Jr. or Ozzie Albies.

But maybe more interesting is the idea of who the Braves could add. And a new name floated out there on Tuesday: Gunnar Henderson.

Braves Predicted to Trade for Gunnar Henderson

Henderson is the slugging superstar shortstop for the Baltimore Orioles.

And after another disappointing season in Baltimore, maybe Henderson could be available? Bleacher Report’s Zachary D. Rymer wrote in a new article on Tuesday that he thinks the Braves should pursue a deal for Henderson this offseason.